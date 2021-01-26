Samsung Private Share, the app to share files with maximum security

- Advertisement -

The mechanisms for sharing files between devices are multiple at the moment. In addition to the old Bluetooth and the websites that establish tunnels between computers, there are ways like cloud services or the Telegram cloud itself. However, security always seems to take a backseat to these processes. Therefore, we want to present you an alternative developed by Samsung to share files with the greatest security.

Its name is Samsung Private Share, an application that establishes a connection between two computers and provides excellent security options to shield the process.

The safe way to share files

Privacy when sharing files is a factor that is often overlooked in the vast majority of available mechanisms. When we talk about privacy in this area, we refer to the possibility that no one else can have access to what we are sharing. Another factor that has to do with this is what happens to the file after we share it? this could be replicated and sent to other users.

Samsung Private Share arrives to cover all these doubts and needs with a file sharing mechanism that focuses on security and privacy.

To achieve this, the application in the first place prevents everything that is received through it, from leaving. This broadens or makes the concept of sharing files with security and privacy much more forceful, considering that they can only be viewed through the app. Also, screenshots are not possible and this feature represents another barrier to avoiding privacy mishaps.

Another excellent alternative offered by Samsung Private Share is to define the expiration time of what we share. In this way, you can share files with the assurance that it will disappear after the previously defined time.

The only downside so far is that the service is only available for Samsung Galaxy devices.