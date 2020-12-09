Samsung publishes the calendar of updates to Android 11 in Europe

We are at the end of 2020 and Android 11 continues to reach more and more brands and models of phones. The latest version of Android has now started to roll out in Samsung’s Galaxy S20 family and we now know the dates of the updates for Europe of the rest of the most recent terminals from your catalog.

If a few days ago we learned about the calendar set for the Egyptian market with the arrival of One UI 3, now it is the old continent and its users who have doubts regarding the latest version of Android. To the Galaxy S20 that is already savoring Android 11, all these terminals will be added throughout 2021 and with some very popular it will be necessary to arm yourself with patience.

Samsung models that will update to Android 11

While in January Android 11 will arrive to the most powerful and recent models, the rest of the catalog will see how the latest version of Android does not arrive at least until the doors of spring. And in some cases, they will savor the upgrade almost when Google presents Android 12.

As can be seen in the list, the bulk of the updates will take place between May and August 2021. A list in which the odd model is missing, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 2, although it is to be expected that in this case it will end up entering the updates of the first part of the year.

December 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 +

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

January 2021

Samsung Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

February 2021

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy Fold

March 2021

Galaxy A51

Galaxy Xcover Pro

April 2021

Galaxy A40

Galaxy A71

May 2021

Galaxy A42

Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

June 2021

Samsung Galaxy A31

Galaxy A41

Galaxy Tab Active 3

July 2021

Galaxy A20e

Galaxy Tab S5e

August 2021

Samsung Galaxy A30s

Samsung Galaxy A20s

Galaxy Xcover 4s

Galaxy Tab Active Pro

Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)

September 2021

Samsung Galaxy A10

Galaxy Tab A8 (2019)

Via | Galaxyclub