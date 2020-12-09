MobileAndroidTech News

Samsung publishes the calendar of updates to Android 11 in Europe

By Brian Adam
We are at the end of 2020 and Android 11 continues to reach more and more brands and models of phones. The latest version of Android has now started to roll out in Samsung’s Galaxy S20 family and we now know the dates of the updates for Europe of the rest of the most recent terminals from your catalog.

If a few days ago we learned about the calendar set for the Egyptian market with the arrival of One UI 3, now it is the old continent and its users who have doubts regarding the latest version of Android. To the Galaxy S20 that is already savoring Android 11, all these terminals will be added throughout 2021 and with some very popular it will be necessary to arm yourself with patience.

Samsung models that will update to Android 11

Galaxy

While in January Android 11 will arrive to the most powerful and recent models, the rest of the catalog will see how the latest version of Android does not arrive at least until the doors of spring. And in some cases, they will savor the upgrade almost when Google presents Android 12.

As can be seen in the list, the bulk of the updates will take place between May and August 2021. A list in which the odd model is missing, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 2, although it is to be expected that in this case it will end up entering the updates of the first part of the year.

Samsung Europees Android 11 Schema Duitsland 254x1024

December 2020

  • Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 +
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

January 2021

  • Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Galaxy S10e

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

February 2021

  • Galaxy S20 FE
  • Galaxy Fold

March 2021

  • Galaxy A51
  • Galaxy Xcover Pro

April 2021

  • Galaxy A40
  • Galaxy A71

May 2021

  • Galaxy A42
  • Samsung Galaxy A80
  • Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

June 2021

  • Samsung Galaxy A31
  • Galaxy A41
  • Galaxy Tab Active 3

July 2021

  • Galaxy A20e
  • Galaxy Tab S5e

August 2021

  • Samsung Galaxy A30s
  • Samsung Galaxy A20s
  • Galaxy Xcover 4s
  • Galaxy Tab Active Pro
  • Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)

September 2021

  • Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Galaxy Tab A8 (2019)

Via | Galaxyclub

