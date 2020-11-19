Samsung Q950ts Smart Tv Wins 2020 Adslzone Clipset Award

The award for the best Smart TV of the year at the 2020 ADSLZone Clipset Awards already has an owner. Specifically, the chosen one has been Samsung Q950TS , a television with an excellent bill in every way that places the Korean company as a benchmark in the high-end market, thanks, among other things, to the panel 8K using this model.

There are many virtues that this TV has that inside it includes the Tizen operating system that is increasingly refined and that offers an operation as simple as it is complete. The model that has won the award has a type panel QLED It achieves an impressive resolution of 7,680 x 4,320 pixels, so all types of content are enjoyed with maximum quality. In addition, and this is very important, it includes compatibility with technologies such as HDR 10+, HLG and HDR 3000. In other words, the series look fantastic.

Another of the fundamental details of this Samsung model is that it reproduces 100% of the color volume, so its colorimetry is excellent. This, combined with a brightness that reaches peaks of up to 3,000 nits, the visual experience is full in all kinds of situations. An example is games, which also take advantage of a frequency of 4700 PQI Hz so that all kinds of titles are enjoyed to the maximum (including the most demanding of action, which are perfectly used when reaching 4K @ 120 Hz).

A groundbreaking and attractive design

This is something that accompanies this model and that is important, since due to its good materials and some frames that are practically non-existent, this TV can almost be considered as an element that can decorate living rooms. Something that the Samsung Q950TS does not lack is access to voice control, since it has full access to assistants such as Bixby (the company’s own) and, also, to others such as Alexa and Google.

No compatibility problems, since for example you have access to Dual Band WiFi to access the Internet and also include several HDMI ports that are compatible with version 2.1, which ensures that the signal used is rich and no information is lost. It is striking that this Samsung Smart TV includes Tap View, which allows you to send content from your phones to the TV simply by tapping the screen of your mobile device. Therefore, this model hides inherent options that increase its usefulness.

Spectacular sound on the Samsung Q950TS

Not only has the manufacturer been concerned about offering a great image quality, but with the sound it has done a really good job. An example of what we say is that nothing less is included, that six speakers on this TV, which are capable of supplying power up to 70 W. With wide compatibility with enhancement technologies, it is striking that it includes Q-Symphony that ensures a surround effect 4.2.2 very precise.

From everything we have discussed, it is clear that the Samsung Q950TS is a worthy winner of the ADSLZone Clipset Award 2020 for the best Smart TV of this year. An excellent purchase that convinces even the most existing with its excellent video quality and also, because it includes many options for use that make this TV the best high-end model on the market.