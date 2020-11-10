Samsung QLED and Tizen TVs: from apps to the Smart Remote, an interconnected OS

What features should an operating system dedicated to a TV have? We could talk about streaming technologies, functions or particular capabilities, but the real fundamental element remains simplicity. TVs are used by a large audience with highly variable technical skills, which is why their interface and functions must be easily accessible. Another fundamental point is the compatibility with streaming applications, an essential element today given the intensive use made of these services. This is sufficient for a basic use, suitable for audiences of all ages, but today technology allows much more, which is why more and more functions are included in televisions, often linked to devices external to them.

Tizen OS manages to do all this by offering a simple and never invasive interface, without tons of options but with everything you need. To manage it just the One Remote Control remote control, or alternatively a smartphone equipped with SmartThings application.

Simple interface and lots of apps

Very often television operating systems do not offer good continuity of use. Some have a rather clear division between the options menu and the OS, as in the case of Android TV, while others fail to create stylistic continuity between the various sections that compose them. This does not happen on Tizen, which instead offers a remarkable continuity of use, in the name of simplicity, as evidenced by the One Remote Control remote control, equipped with very few buttons, a sign of good integration with the Tizen interface, which does not need dozens of buttons to be managed at best.

In fact, the Home button and the circular selector on the remote control are enough to use all the available functions. Already from the main screen we understand that it is the contents that are brought to the fore, thanks to an interface that covers only a small part of the screen, in the meantime allowing the vision of the program below and immediately showing the applications for streaming, complete with suggested contents.

In the lower part of the home all installed applications are displayed, just move to one of them to resume viewing the last interrupted content, or switch to a new one suggested directly by the streaming service based on your habits.

Speaking of applications, Tizen offers a fleet of apps that it includes all major video streaming services, updated continuously. The latest addition was Disney +, present since the first day of operation of the service in Italy. There are also Apple TV, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and YouTube Kids, as well as TIMVISION, DAZN, Now TV, Rakuten, Infinity, Rai Play and Google Play Film. Also present several audio streaming app, with Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, Deezer, TuneIn, without forgetting applications like Plex, for using a home media server, or Steam Link, for streaming games from a local PC.

If you also want unconstrained free TV, Samsung TV Plus is a good alternative. It offers instant access to 30 channels dedicated to news, sports, entertainment and more. It is a completely free service, requiring no download, membership, credit card, subscription or additional device.

SmartThings and Samsung smartphones

SmartThings is an application pre-installed on Tizen televisions that acts as a control center for home automation. A sort of hub for the management of all connected devices, from smart light bulbs, increasingly popular, to surveillance cameras, up to the refrigerator, in case it can count on features of this type. Thanks to SmartThings you can use your phone as a keyboard, much more convenient than the remote control, or take advantage of the “Gallery” application, installed by default on the TV, to show the images taken by the smartphone directly on the big screen.

This application is also useful when setting up a TV, which when paired with a smartphone becomes even easier. We tried with a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (but SmartThings is also available for other Android and iOS smartphones), at the first start just launch the app on the phone and follow the instructions on the TV screen to automatically transmit different settings, access to your Samsung account up to those of the home Wi-Fi.

This wasn’t enough, SmartThings also saves backups of any Samsung TV previously owned, in this way you can reset the settings to have the TV ready for use immediately.

Also through SmartThings it is possible to create, through the Ambient Mode, a personalized theme able to merge the TV with the surrounding environment. Ambient Mode is a function of Samsung’s QLEDs that, once activated, allows you to show different types of information and images on the TV when the screen is off: you can view the weather as well as the time, but also special themes that make the TV a real piece of furniture.

With SmartThings and a smartphone just take a picture of the TV, along with the wall behind it, to create an image that camouflages the TV with the home environment, an even more effective feature with models like the Q950T we reviewed, which is practically lacking. of frames.

Not even a real one is missing virtual remote control. An exact replica of the functions available on One Remote Control is available on the smartphone, useful for directly controlling the TV from the phone.

Also interesting is the multi view function, external to SmartThings, which allows you to divide the TV screen into two parts, one dedicated to the content you are watching, the other to mirroring the phone.

A universal remote control

The One Remote Control is a simple looking remote but hides a very useful feature, namely the ability to control other devices. In fact, it is a universal remote control, which can be used to control satellite decoders, multimedia players, audio systems and much more. This is possible thanks to the synergy with a QLED TV, able to automatically detect the type of connected device.

When an HDMI is connected to the TV, this is able to understand the type of device connected, be it a game console such as a Blu Ray player. After this procedure, the TV sends to the remote control all the data necessary to control the device, without further steps, another example of how the ecosystem composed of Tizen, Samsung smartphone and One Remote Control can simplify the use of the TV.