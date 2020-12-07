Samsung QLED TV and cinema: the settings to best watch movies

Which ones are they the best settings for a TV? It is a question we are often asked, and to which we can only partially answer as we will see, but perfectly legitimate, because everyone wants to get the best out of their TV. Many of the items in the video settings are not always understandable, and the factory setting is almost always calibrated to emphasize the capabilities of a TV, rather than to faithfully represent a movie.

Fortunately it is possible to reach an excellent compromise by intervening on the settings in a few simple steps. Today we will deal specifically with Samsung’s QLED TV of 2020, however, these options can also be applied to last year’s models, which have a very similar video menu.

The principles to follow, Filmmaker Mode and the calibration theme

In recent years, many directors, starting with Christopher Nolan, have waged a battle against excessive use of video processing in televisions. Modern TVs are equipped with advanced electronics, which allow the video signal to be processed to make it more “spectacular”, for example by using motion compensation or digital noise reduction, or by emphasizing colors.

This approach has led to the creation of very interesting and useful technologies in some cases, however their application makes films visually different from how they were intended. That’s why the password when adjusting the settings of a cinema TV must be “deactivate“Obviously, only those technologies that distort the original viewing experience must be switched off, not everything must be deactivated, let’s think for example of local dimming, which is essential for having greater contrast in LCD screens.

The protests of the directors had their effect, which is why Filmmaker Mode was created, a special viewing mode that deactivates all unnecessary processing, present in Samsung’s QLED TVs of the 2020 range. This setting makes the viewing experience as similar as possible to that originally conceived by directors and colorists, just activate it and everything is ready to use.

As we will see, by going to act on the settings manually it is possible to have an even more personalized and satisfying rendering, without however entering the calibration field.

Calibration requires specific tools and skills, the settings derived from this procedure also cannot be applied at a general level. In fact, each TV must be calibrated individually, which is why it is useless, as well as harmful to the image quality, to apply the data obtained from the white balance on televisions other than the one on which they were obtained.

The cinema settings in Samsung’s QLED TVs

The tips you are about to read are meant to be applied without any tools. Obviously, through calibration or with the use of specific patterns, even better results can be achieved, but we have designed this guide to be usable to all types of users.

The first thing to do is choose the preset “Movie“as Picture Mode, to do this just press the home button and then move left towards the menu”Settings“, which shows a series of quick settings, including the”Smart Mode“, to be turned off because it affects the video output. Pressing the central button on the remote control on the” Settings “panel, you access a richer menu of options.

Moving to “General“you can see the voice”ECO selection“: in this panel, all the items present must be deactivated, with the exception of automatic shutdown if desired.

At this point you have to go back to the panel “Image“and thus access the”Advanced settings“. We recommend leaving the entries unchanged”Contrast“,”Sharpness“,”Color” is “TintaV / R“, going to act on the voice”Brightness“for SDR content only. Samsung TVs use different settings and calibrations based on the type of content played, between SDR and HDR, the settings we have recommended so far are fine for both modes, you just need to adjust the “Brightness“When SDR content is present, this value should be set according to the viewing environment to ensure maximum viewing comfort, Samsung’s QLEDs have high brightness that can annoy when viewing in a dimly lit room.

In HDR, on the other hand, the brightness is automatically raised to the maximum, to make the most of the light peaks, so it is better not to lower this value with High Dynamic Range content.

Once the right brightness is found in SDR, the TV will do everything automatically, decreasing the light in SDR to bringing it to the maximum in HDR. In the 2019 QLEDs there are two voices, one is “Backlight“, the other is called”Brightness“: in this case you must act only on the voice”Backlight“, leaving the second option unchanged.

As for the color temperature, it is better to choose the “Hot2“, which is closest to the reference values.The soundbars of the QSamsung has a very complete range of soundbars, consisting of the HW-Q60T, HW-Q70T, HW-Q800T and HW-Q950T models this year, all compatible with Dolby Atmos except for the Q60T. In this case, recommending particular settings is complicated, because it varies according to your personal tastes, for example with an action movie many people prefer to emphasize the bass.

To adjust these settings just press the “Sound Control” button on the supplied remote control, in this way you can set the treble and bass according to your preferences.

Then there are several presets, our advice is to use the standard one for listening to music and the Surround – Adaptive Sound for cinema. In this way the music is reproduced using 2.1 channels, more similar to the stereo configuration, while in the movies the surround effect is emphasized.

Moving on to the motion regulation, called “Screen Sharpness Settings“in the QLEDs of 2020 and”Auto Motion Plus Settings“in those of 2019, we recommend that you disable all the items in the relative menu. The 2020 models have greatly improved the handling of the motion and there is almost never any need to act on these settings, thus avoiding the soap opera effect. In the event that judder or blur phenomena occur, it is possible to try to set the items “Distortion reduction” is “Vibration reduction“to make the image slightly smoother without running into the annoying, and much hated effect of directors, the effect described above. We do not recommend activating”Sharp LED movement“, which reduces the brightness too much.

The voice “Local attenuation“adjust the local dimming, in this case the advice is to set”Standard“for content in SDR and”High“for those in HDR. In this way, too high light peaks are avoided where they are not needed, and where they are not foreseen by those who created the content, while in HDR you can make the most of one of the strong points of Samsung’s QLEDs, namely high brightness with active High Dynamic Range.

The settings that affect image enhancements, such as “Digital Clean View“and contrast optimization should be turned off, as they alter the rendering of the original content. All other settings are to be left as they are, such as white balance, to be done only with tools dedicated to calibration.