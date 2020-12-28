Samsung raises two screens on its smartphones to hide selfie camera

- Advertisement -

Apparently Samsung doesn’t like the way the front selfie camera looks on its mobile devices. In view of this, the Korean company has been working on an idea that allows it to get rid or in that case hide that small hole in the front face of its smartphones.

Information comes from LetsGoDigital. The media notes that Samsung filed a patent application with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) “for an electronic device that includes a secondary screen and a method of operation thereof.” This was approved and published on December 24 of this year.

But what is the Samsung patent?

The Korean giant proposes a screen with a “transparent area”. This area will be located in the upper and central part of the front face of the mobile device.

However, the real idea is to include a subscreen. Yes, as you read. A second screen that will be located below that transparent area, in which there will be “an integrated module with a dual camera and an LED flash.” This makes both components invisible when not in use. Witty?

The subscreen can be used to display the time

As we already mentioned, as long as the camera is not being used it remains hidden in a “transparent area”. A function that would allow to display data such as battery status, alarm, notifications, date and time.

Samsung presents us with a device with a double camera. The “first camera is intended for biometric authentication”, and a “second camera” so that the user “can take photos and record videos.”

In addition to a movement function so that the subscreen moves up and down, with respect to the transparent area and freeing the space for the camera.

Although the patent has already been approved, it is unknown when and on which devices Samsung will apply this technology. Although it could well be in the Galaxy S22, since the patent also indicates that the design is compatible with the S-Pen.

Since the Note series could go out of the market and the Galaxy S-21 Ultra is estimated to be compatible with the stylus. The Galaxy S22 is a good candidate. What do you think?

