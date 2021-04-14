Samsung schedules a new Galaxy Unpacked for April 28

- Advertisement -

With the last celebration of a Galaxy Unpacked in March, where the new Galaxy A mid-range smartphones were presented, and after the recent “leak” of the date of the next Apple presentation event, it seems that Samsung is preparing a new event for the end of this month, in which, as the company itself anticipates, it will be presented «the most powerful Galaxy«.

Although it is worth mentioning that while these Galaxy Unpacked events have been historically associated with your smartphones and tablets, more and more devices add this surname “Galaxy”, now also encompassing some accessories such as smartwatches and headphones, and even laptops.

And is that in fact the main rumors seem to indicate that Samsung would want to join the recent wave of laptop updates with the latest 11th generation Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, with the possible arrival of new models for Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book 360. Some laptops that, in addition to the important technical leap, could also present another change by abandoning the newly incorporated QLED screens for new OLED panels, with 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch screen variants.

As for the rest of the advanced specifications, several configuration options would also be expected, varying between Wi-Fi-only connectivity, and models that add LTE and 5G networks. The larger Galaxy Book Pro will reportedly have its own NVIDIA MX 450 GPU instead of sticking to Intel’s Xe GPU technology. There will also be S Pen support, but probably only for the Galaxy Book 360.

In fact, there are already many who have pointed out how, at the end of this small teaser, the now classic cube destined to show an iconic part of the product to be presented, is raised in a very similar way to what a screen of laptop. While others point out that the dimensions of the package shown during the video has a size more related to a smartphone, noting that the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip took place around this time last year.

However, at the moment there is nothing certain, so we have no choice but to wait until next April 28 at 4:00 p.m. (Peninsula time) to see what the South Korean giant surprises us with, who will broadcast this 100% virtual Galaxy Unpacked through the Samsung Newsroom website and its official YouTube channel.