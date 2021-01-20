Samsung sends OneUI 3.0 update to Galaxy M31

- Advertisement -

Samsung has started shipping the OneUI 3.0 update, based on the Android 11 operating system, to its first mid-range phone, the Galaxy M31.

For now, the update is only available to users who were part of the OneUI 3.0 trial program. However, the Galaxy M31 with OneUI 2.5 will be receiving the new version progressively.

What does the new OneUI 3.0 update bring?

This “update carries the firmware version number M315FXXU2BUAC” and includes refinements to some functions. As which? Modifications to Galaxy M31 devices with OneUI 3.0 are reflected in menu options such as “Contact, Phone, and Gallery”. Tools that are presented with more friendly and interactive interfaces.

In addition to this, it includes additional filters for the camera, which allows you to improve each photographic shot. As well as, an easier phone shutdown. This last function allows you to turn off the mobile with a couple of taps on the screen. It also includes a security patch that promises to safeguard the privacy of its users.

So far, Samsung has shipped OneUI 3.0 to the “Galaxy S10, Note10, S20, S20 Fe”, and even its foldable phones. The company has brought this update to most of its flagship phones.

If you have some of the equipment listed above, you are probably already enjoying the benefits of this new update based on Android 11. But, if for some reason you have not received OneUI 3.0 due to firmware updates, do not worry, you can check if it is available for your device by following these steps: Settings> Software update> Download and install.

The OneUI 3.0 update package for the Galaxy 31 weighs approximately 407.62 MB and includes Android 11 features and revamped functions that are sure to make your browsing a satisfying experience.

Tell us, what did you think of this new update? Which of the renewed features did you like the most? Why?

