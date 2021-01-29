Samsung SmartTag: The locator tag goes on sale for € 39.31

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Samsung today announced the availability in Spain of its SmartTag locator tag, which goes on sale for 39.31 euros. SmartTag is a Bluetooth object locator, which can be placed next to any object: on keys, on a pet’s collar, in a suitcase or backpack, in a purse or bag, and even on a bicycle or inside the car when we park it in an unfamiliar place. SmartTag currently works with Bluetooth, and its battery lasts for 300 days. Later, SmartTag + with Bluetooth and UWB will be launched, which will open the doors to locate objects through Augmented Reality with compatible devices such as Galaxy S21 Ultra / S21 +, Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Galaxy ZFold 2. These tags make use of the SmartThings Find service, which helps Galaxy users easily and quickly track and locate compatible devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, headphones, and now tags, even when offline. Even if SmartTag is out of Bluetooth range, the Galaxy Find Network can help find it thanks to the thousands of other users’ Galaxy devices who have also joined this service.

When the Galaxy SmartTag is disconnected for 30 minutes, it sends out a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) signal so that it can be detected by other nearby Galaxy devices. Once that device recognizes the SmartTag signal, it will send the nearby location information to SmartThings Find for you to access. All SmartThings Find user data is encrypted and protected. This means that both the location and personal information of users are safe, regardless of when the object was lost or what device is used for the search. To locate that lost object again with SmartTag, you must activate “Notify me when found” on the device card of the “SmartThings Find” service. When another user’s device finds that SmartTag, SmartThings Find will send a notification to the owner transparently. In addition, tools such as “Search Nearby”, “Navigate” or “Sonar” will help speed up and simplify this experience.

You can also customize a command for SmartThings by tapping the button on the label just once. For example, if you press the button when you return home, the lights and TV will automatically turn on. In this way, SmartTag can control different IoT devices with just one click and turn any house into a smart home.

Finally, if a user has lost their smartphone, they can press the Galaxy SmartTag button twice to receive an alert to help them locate their connected smartphone.