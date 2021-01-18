Samsung SmartThings integrates with Android Auto: you can now control connected home devices from the car

- Advertisement -

SmartThings is Samsung’s main application to control our home devices from the mobile phone. It is the “Google Home” of Samsung, and allows us to control the smart devices that we have linked from a company phone.

Starting from SmartThings version v1.7.59.23 Android Auto compatibility is coming, a more than interesting integration, since we can control our home devices from the car itself.

SmartThings, built into Android Auto

With version v1.7.59.23 of SmartThings, as reported in Android Police, integration with Android Auto is coming. Once the application is updated, The Android Auto section will appear within the app’s own settings. In these new settings we can choose connected devices that will appear on the control panel, with a maximum of six.

The ‘scenes’ of SmartThings allow us to execute actions from the car when we are arriving home, to turn on equipment automatically

In the same way, there is an interesting proximity function, which allows us perform tasks when we approach our house. That is, if we are coming home and parking nearby, the lights turn on automatically as soon as we get out of the car.

At the interface level, the integration is quite simple. We have the switches to turn off or on the devices, as well as the settings for notifications. This implementation goes beyond the previous one, since SmartThings worked with Android Auto when connected to Google Assistant. However, with this update comes the touch controls

The update is progressively reaching the Google Play Store, so we only have to wait for it to finish updating if it has not arrived yet.

Via | Android Police