Samsung SSD 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2, review: this SSD stands out for its performance, and even more for how it keeps the heat at bay

Solid State Storage Drives have a huge impact in the performance of a computer. Users who have spent several decades using mechanical hard drives received them with open arms in their day because they promised to eradicate one of the main bottlenecks in our equipment at a stroke. And, fortunately, they did.

There is no doubt that SSDs have marked a turning point in high-performance computing since their arrival, but, like any other subsystem in our computers, their technology is subject to improvement. And the most promising innovation they have received in recent months is none other than the PCI Express 4.0 interface, a standard that, on paper, doubles the transfer speed per PCI Express 3.0 lane.

The SSD unit that we are going to analyze in this article implements the PCI Express 4.0 interface, but also maintains compatibility with PCI Express 3.0 links.

The Samsung SSD that we are going to discuss in depth in this article implements the PCI Express 4.0 interface, but also maintains support for PCI Express 3.0 links. In any case, this is not its only quality. And it is that Samsung has integrated into it various thermal control solutions designed to keep the unit’s integrated circuits always below their maximum temperature threshold, a crucial feature to extend their useful life as long as possible. A small advance: its performance and its temperature control are of those that do not leave indifferent.

Samsung SSD 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2: Technical Specifications

This SSD drive is currently available in three different capacities (maybe more will come in the future): 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB. The version that Samsung has sent us so that we can prepare this analysis is the 250 GB version, but we will do our best to test a unit with more capacity in the future. If the difference in performance between the two is relevant, we will update this analysis so that it is reflected.

The first SSD units with a PCI Express 4.0 interface to hit the market showed, in the analyzes carried out by specialized media, significantly higher temperatures than those handled by comparable units with a PCI Express 3.0 interface. For this reason, some manufacturers were forced to install on the NAND Flash chips and the controller a heatsink with a very generous dimensions that was able to carry by conduction a part of the thermal energy dissipated by these chips. Interestingly, Samsung has opted for a different strategy.

As you can see in the images that illustrate this article, this SSD does not incorporate any heatsink. Not about the NAND Flash chips, not about the controller. But this does not mean that Samsung has neglected the cooling of these ICs. Its engineers have decided to attach to the surface of the controller a nickel foil, a metal that, although it does not have a coefficient of thermal conductivity as high as that of copper or aluminum, can be used as a direct coating of the integrated circuit by electroplating.

Also, unlike copper, it is immune to the galleo effect, a mechanism by which some metals absorb oxygen from the air when they are subjected to high temperatures, leading to the formation of small bubbles. When the metal cools rapidly, the oxygen is released, but the pores produced by the bubbles remain in the metal, thus degrading its structure and its ability to conduct heat energy. This is probably the quality of nickel that has led Samsung engineers to choose it to coat the SSD drive controller.

On the other hand, to prevent V-NAND MLC chips from exceeding their maximum temperature threshold, Samsung has attached to the back of the printed circuit board a passive heat spreader which increases the transfer of thermal energy with air through convection. The final ingredient in this SSD’s cooling system is a thermal control algorithm that Samsung says keeps the temperature of the integrated circuits permanently within their optimal working range. In the next section of the article we will see if these design decisions really manage to keep the heat under control.

SAMSUNG SSD 980 PRO PCI-E 4.0 NVME M.2 characteristics CAPACITY 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB INTERFACE PCIe Gen 4.0 x4, NVMe 1.3c FORMAT M.2 (2280) THEORETICAL MAXIMUM READING Up to 7000 MB / s THEORETICAL MAXIMUM WRITING Up to 5000 MB / s STORAGE MEMORY Samsung V-NAND 3-bit MLC CACHE Samsung 1 GB Low Power DDR4 SDRAM CONTROLLER Samsung Elpis Controller TRIM SUPPORT Yes SMART SUPPORT Yes GARBAGE COLLECTION Auto Garbage Collection Algorithm Encryption AES 256-bit WWN No SUSPENSION MODE Yes AVERAGE CONSUMPTION 6.2 watts DURABILITY (MTBF) 1.5 million hours HITS 1500 G & 0.5 ms TEMPERATURE 0 to 70 ℃ WARRANTY 5 years DIMENSIONS 80.15 x 22.15 x 2.38 mm WEIGHT 9 g PRICE From 103.60 euros (250 GB)

Performance testing and temperature measurement

The benchmark configuration we have used to evaluate the performance of this SSD is as follows: two Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR4-3600 memory modules with a combined capacity of 16 GB and a latency of 18-19-19-39 ; a motherboard ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero with AMD X570 chipset; an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor with 16 cores and 32 threads (threads); an AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card with 16 GB GDDR6; an air cooling system for the Corsair A500 CPU with magnetic levitation bearing fan and a Corsair RM 750x modular power supply.

As a reference we have used an SSD drive Samsung 970 EVO Plus with PCI Express 3.0 NVMe M.2 interface and a capacity of 500 GB. This is the solid state drive that is part of our test platform, and it is a very useful reference for evaluating both the performance and cooling efficiency of the SSD with a PCI Express 4.0 interface that we are testing. At the moment Intel does not have a PC platform compatible with PCIe 4.0, something that will change with the arrival of the Rocket Lake processors during the first quarter of 2021, as Intel itself has officially confirmed.

As you can see in the following