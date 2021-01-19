Samsung stops selling Galaxy S20? Low availability also in Italy

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The arrival of a new range of smartphones certainly replaces the previous one, but generally some manufacturers allow users to continue to purchase the “old” products for a certain period of time, perhaps at lower prices, following the arrival of new devices. However, sometimes it may not be.

In particular, according to what was reported by Gizchina and Gizmochina, some models of the Galaxy S20 range are no longer available on the official Samsung website. This is circulating the hypothesis that the South Korean company is already starting to stop selling the devices involved. Some might argue that this is a coincidence, but smartphones are not available in many countries.

To give you some concrete examples, both on the Italian official website and on the official UK portal Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20 + 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G they are no longer available for purchase. In some cases they are referred to as “available soon“, while in others an option appears to receive information via e-mail regarding the arrival of new units. However, it is not only the 5G variants that are no longer available, since several 4G models are also terminated. , trying to buy Samsung Galaxy S20 4G from the official UK portal, the word “Not for Sale“At the moment the only device you can buy is the latest Galaxy S20 FE. According to the source, the same is also true for the Chinese and Indian markets.

In any case, it comes to an atypical situation. In fact, Samsung doesn’t usually stop selling “old” smartphones in such a short period of time. For the rest, obviously Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 + and Galaxy S20 Ultra remain available through third-party retailers and there is still no official form on the matter, but in the last few hours not a few have wondered about this widespread “not availability”.

We remind you that Samsung recently announced the Galaxy S21 range.