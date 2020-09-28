Samsung Tablet withstands Falls of Almost 2 Meters

Samsung presents the Galaxy Tab Active 3, a tablet that withstands drops of up to 1.5 meters. Know all the details of the latest from the Asian firm.

Samsung has just presented the renewal of its particular Active range of tablets. We are talking about the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3, a device designed for all those who demand some resistance to shocks and falls for their needs. The tablet in question comes with a design very similar to that of the previous generation, with a body resistant to all kinds of situations that also uses an external cover to further improve its resistance.

A Tablet for Extreme Environments and Situations with a Replaceable Battery



So is. The new Samsung tablet is MIL-STD-810H military certified to withstand any bump, twist or scratch . Accompanied by the IP68 certification, it is resistant to water and dust and has a cover that gives it even more resistance to any type of extreme situation or any fall of up to 1.5 meters in height.

Another of the peculiarities of this tablet in terms of design comes with the possibility of changing the battery in a relatively simple way , in such a way that we can expand its autonomy up to double. In fact, it can be used without a battery, only connected to the current.

Midway Between the Mid-Range and the High End



Regarding the technical section, the device comes with an 8-inch screen with 1,920 x 1,200 pixels resolution and an eight-core Exynos 9810 processor . The latter is accompanied by two versions with 4 GB of RAM and 64 and 128 GB of internal storage.



For the rest, the Galaxy Tab Active has a removable 5,050 mAh battery , in addition to support for the S-Pen, which in this case is recessed in one of the sides. In the connectivity section we find WiFi 5, optional 4G, USB type C under the 3.1 standard, NFC, GPS and Bluetooth.

Two Very Simple Cameras To Complete the Set



Few are the news that we find in the photographic section. Specifically, the tablet comes with two cameras on the back and front of 13 and 5 megapixels each . The former relies on an LED flash to capture images at night, while the latter lacks support to illuminate scenes.

According to the company itself, the tablet can be purchased from today, although at the moment its price and the stores where it will be available are unknown . We will update the article with all the information about it as soon as it is available.