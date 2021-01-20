Samsung, the low-cost smartphone Galaxy M31 receives Android 11 and One UI 3.0

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Following the announcement of the One UI 3 based on Android 11 as regards Italy, which took place at the beginning of December 2020, Samsung is starting the rollout for several of its smartphones. Among the devices that have already received the update, we now also find the low cost Samsung Galaxy M31.

In fact, according to what reported by MSPowerUser and GSMArena, in the last few hours the users who had joined the beta phase are seeing the stable firmware M315FXXU2BUAC. In any case, the update should be released for everyone in no time. The update brings with it, in addition to the One UI 3.0 customization based on Android 11, the double tap to turn off the display, additional filters for the camera and the security patches of January 2021. Apparently, the first users who are getting the update are the Indian ones. The weight of the update seems to be about 400MB.

This is certainly excellent news for all those who have decided to focus on Samsung Galaxy M31, a smartphone that we have recently included in our ranking of the best Android smartphones between 200 and 300 euros in January 2021. If you want to learn more about the device involved, you can also do reference to our Samsung Galaxy M31 review (released in early August 2020).

Staying at Samsung, we remind you that recent rumors suggest that there could be a farewell to the Galaxy Note range in 2021.