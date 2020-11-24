Samsung The Sero, The Frame and The Serif: a TV for every style

To each his own television. The TV market today is very rich and varied, welcoming different types of users. There are image lovers, who are always looking for the highest quality of vision, as well as gamers, who often choose based on specific functions present in televisions, or there are users who simply want to spend as little as possible. These are just some of the needs that guide a person towards buying a model rather than another, a choice that also depends on the design.

The TV is an important piece of furniture, being often placed at the heart of the home environment, the living room. That’s why Samsung, in addition to its range of QLED TVs, has created models that focus particularly on design, but also on unique features of their kind and related to the world of social media. The Sero, The Frame and The Serif are lifestyle TVs who try to bring a different idea of ​​television, focusing everything on their distinctive characteristics.

The Sero, the TV goes vertical

The Sero is the most innovative TV that has been presented in recent years. Its unique feature is immediately evident: the screen rotates from portrait to landscape depending on the content you want to see. Vertical for the use of social or video content, horizontal for television content or to play with the new generation consoles. The system is completely automatic, thanks to a deep integration with the smartphone, through the Mobile Mirroring function. In the presence of video / social content with vertical development, the TV changes the position of the panel to offer a full-screen view, without the annoying black side bands. To return to the horizontal version in 16: 9 you can always use your smartphone, but it is also possible, thanks to the integrated AirPlay 2, to easily play movies, videos, music and photos on The Sero directly from iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Finally, for an even smarter experience, you can use the SmartThings app on your TV to receive notifications, monitor and control other devices in your home.

The Sero has been talked about especially for its particular appearance, but the design conceived by Samsung hides inside solutions not found in other TVs, starting with an advanced audio section. The support on which the panel is mounted integrates in fact inside a 60 W 4.1 speaker system, with support for Dolby Digital Plus, hidden from view but able to offer a more immersive and enveloping listening experience, characterized by more incisive bass than those of traditional televisions.

Also interesting is the intelligent voice amplification system (AVA), which automatically detects the presence of ambient sounds, which can disturb listening. In these cases The Sero processes the audio marking to emphasize the voices, which can thus be heard with greater clarity.

The support also hides another unique feature: in fact, wheels are installed at the base (sold separately), which facilitate the movement from one environment to another, along with latches that hold the TV in place when placed in the desired space.

Samsung has thought of various software functions to hide The Sero from view when turned off, or to show various types of information on the screen. Thanks to the portrait mode, the TV can be transformed into an elegant watch, or show smartphone images, or even be used as a Sound Wall, or with images that make The Sero look like a painting. Not even the Ambient Mode + mode, which offers various types of information, from music playback to weather.

The Frame and The Serif, TVs born to furnish

The Frame range of televisions has been designed for put content at the center of attention, from videos to images, thanks to a customizable frame that forms the boundary between art and reality. The Frame TVs are made with a metal body, on which customizable magnetic frames can be added, making it indistinguishable from a picture. To emphasize this effect even more, Samsung has created a very special floor stand, reminiscent of the easels used to hold the canvases in place while drawing. Alternatively, The Frame can be hung on a wall, the picture effect is guaranteed thanks to the use of One Invisible Connection cable, thin and transparent, which moves the video and audio connections away from the TV towards the One Connect Box.

The Sero, The Frame and The Serif can be purchased directly on the Samsung website at this address. This week, on the occasion of Black Friday, there are discounts on the entire Samsung TV range, starting from the aforementioned models up to the entire 2020 TV range.

This way the TV becomes free from cables, blending in better with the surrounding environment. Very important is theintroduction of the 32-inch model in the 2020 range, which finds space more easily in the home, even simply placed on a shelf, like a frame. The Frame is not just a piece of furniture, but a real 4K TV with QLED technology, compatible with HDR, HDR10 and HLG. Once the Art Mode is activated, over 1000 works can be viewed, scanned in the most important museums in the world, available on the Samsung Art Store.

You can choose to show your favorite work, or different masterpieces through the Slideshow mode, or even create galleries with the works of the most important world artists. On a technological level, Samsung has used special solutions to make images even more similar to a painting, using the light and motion sensors installed in the TVs The Frame.

The brightness sensors adjust the backlight according to the light present in the environment, to make viewing more comfortable even in the dark, while the motion sensors turn on the panel only when there is someone in the room, for a realistic effect but only when needed. really.

The Serif is instead a television born to furnish even when switched off. The design becomes even more particular, to immediately catch the eye: the name “Serif” derives from the spelling of the capital “i” of the homonymous character, which can be observed by watching TV from the side.

In the back there is a fabric cover, to underline the even more exclusive character of this variant. The particular pedestal, reminiscent of a blackboard, makes The Serif even more impactful, but the TV can also be positioned on a surface, directly on its frame.