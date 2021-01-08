Samsung to give away the Galaxy S21 to first buyers who deliver a camera in Thailand

- Advertisement -

Samsung has officially announced its first Unpacked event of 2021 for January 14. The company is expected to announce the Galaxy S21 series, which will consist of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra. It is also believed to feature the Galaxy Buds Pro, as well as the Galaxy SmartTag tracking smart tag, which has already been seen. Before the event, the company has started accepting reservations in different regions of the world. However, the offer in Thailand is more intriguing than any other. Samsung’s Thai division is running a promotion called “RESERVE SOMETHING EPIC” for the Galaxy S21 series on their official website. According to the promotion description, the first 100 customers who reserve a predefined model can get the device for only sólo 21 (€ 0.57) if they hand in an old digital camera. As the page says “predefined model”, the exact model of the Galaxy S21 is a mystery. It can be any of the three, but still not bad for less than a euro and an old working digital camera, which can be of any type (DSLR, DSLR type, mirrorless, compact or action). In addition, these 100 customers, as well as the next 1,000 customers, will get a 1-year Samsung Care + plan worth ฿ 2,939 (€ 80). To have a chance to claim this offer, interested customers will need to register on the campaign page before 6:00 PM (local time) on January 14th. Customers who register will receive a unique code in their identification email. They will have to use that code when reserving the device between 10:00 AM on January 21 and 11:59 PM on January 28.