Samsung to introduce Galaxy S21 series on January 14 according to Samsung India

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S21 series globally on January 14, as confirmed to Android Authority by Samsung’s largest mobile experience store in India. The Samsung store has also started accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 +, and Galaxy S21 Ultra in India. Upcoming Samsung flagships can be booked by paying 2,000 rupees (~ 22 Euros) and the store will keep buyers informed of exact availability and delivery details via WhatsApp. Those who pre-book will be able to select their preferred S21 model after the phones are officially announced, so they don’t need to decide on a particular model if they pay the pre-booking amount right now. In addition to confirming the launch and availability details in India, Samsung store executives also confirmed the colors of the three upcoming models. The Samsung Galaxy S21 will be available in gray, pink, purple, and white. The Galaxy S21 + will launch in pink, purple, silver, and black. On the other hand, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the best of the range, will only be available in black and silver. We have already seen some leaked official videos. On the other hand, the camera specifications for the Galaxy S21 Ultra have also been leaked: a 108MP main camera, two 10MP sensors, one of which will support 10x optical zoom, and a laser focus module. There are no details on the fourth sensor, but it is supposed to be 12MP. Yesterday we also learned that the Galaxy S21 series will arrive with a larger fingerprint reader and twice as fast as its predecessor.