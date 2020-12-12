Tech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

Samsung to introduce Galaxy S21 series on January 14 according to Samsung India

By Abraham
0
0
1607592610 Samsung Galaxy S21.jpg
1607592610 Samsung Galaxy S21.jpg

Must Read

Mobile

Samsung to introduce Galaxy S21 series on January 14 according to Samsung India

Abraham - 0
Samsung will launch the Galaxy S21 series globally on January 14, as confirmed to Android Authority by Samsung's largest mobile experience store in India....
Read more
Entertainment

Do you have music on your mobile? Spotify offers to be your default player

Brian Adam - 0
Surely many of you remember those early days of smartphones when there were no streaming music services and we all had to carry our...
Read more
Apple

Good models from 700 euros goods test checks large notebooks: All against Apple 09/28/2020

Abraham - 0
In the large notebook test over 15 inches, Warentest wanted the middle class to compete against each other. The Apple notebook steals the show...
Read more
Communication

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite, your new watch that lacks (almost) nothing

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi is one of the most important manufacturers in the world of wearables, if not the most important. Its cheap activity wristbands, included in...
Read more
Abraham

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S21 series globally on January 14, as confirmed to Android Authority by Samsung’s largest mobile experience store in India. The Samsung store has also started accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 +, and Galaxy S21 Ultra in India. Upcoming Samsung flagships can be booked by paying 2,000 rupees (~ 22 Euros) and the store will keep buyers informed of exact availability and delivery details via WhatsApp. Those who pre-book will be able to select their preferred S21 model after the phones are officially announced, so they don’t need to decide on a particular model if they pay the pre-booking amount right now. In addition to confirming the launch and availability details in India, Samsung store executives also confirmed the colors of the three upcoming models. The Samsung Galaxy S21 will be available in gray, pink, purple, and white. The Galaxy S21 + will launch in pink, purple, silver, and black. On the other hand, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the best of the range, will only be available in black and silver. We have already seen some leaked official videos. On the other hand, the camera specifications for the Galaxy S21 Ultra have also been leaked: a 108MP main camera, two 10MP sensors, one of which will support 10x optical zoom, and a laser focus module. There are no details on the fourth sensor, but it is supposed to be 12MP. Yesterday we also learned that the Galaxy S21 series will arrive with a larger fingerprint reader and twice as fast as its predecessor.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Mobile

Samsung One UI 3: These are the confirmed devices and update dates

Abraham - 0
Samsung has announced the official launch of One UI 3, the latest update to its customization layer that brings a new design, improved functionalities,...
Read more
iphone

Apple poll suggests possible removal of USB cable from iPhone case and return of Touch ID

Abraham - 0
A recent survey sent by Apple to some iPhone users asked them about their satisfaction with Face ID and whether they used the USB...
Read more
Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy S21 can be seen in full in the first real video

Abraham - 0
We've seen leaked images and specs of the upcoming Galaxy S21 series but today we have something even more interesting: a video of the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©