Samsung to launch Galaxy S21 earlier than usual to take advantage of Huawei’s woes

In the last few weeks, we’ve heard that Samsung will launch the new Galaxy S21 family in January, rather than in February as in previous years. Now the Reuters news agency offers an explanation for the anticipated launch. Apparently, the objective of this advance is to take advantage of Huawei’s problems to gain a greater market share. Reuters sources claim that the Galaxy S21 series will hit stores in late January instead of early March. One source says Huawei’s component stockpiles will run out sometime early next year, leaving the company vulnerable. Other rivals such as Xiaomi and Oppo are also looking to gain part of their market share. The earlier-than-usual arrival of the new Galaxy S21s will also shorten the time frame for the iPhone 12 launch, which arrived a month later than usual. This has helped Samsung lead the US market in the third quarter for the first time in years.