Samsung to launch Galaxy S21 in February, according to leak

A new leak indicates that the Samsung Galaxy S21 it would be launched in February, and not in January as was believed.

Until now, the dates we managed indicated that the company’s new mobile device would be presented on January 14, with a launch date for January 29. However, the plans have changed. Reason? We do not know. After all, the known dates and specifications are based on hearsay.

Galaxy S21 could be launched in February, sAccording to statistics

Statistics do not lie. Previous generations of the Samsung Galaxy S were launched in February, so we could expect the company to repeat the same pattern. If so, the recent leak would hit the mark.

For example, in the case of the Galaxy S9, it was announced on February 25, with release on March 16, 2018. The Galaxy S10 was presented on February 20, available for sale starting on March 8, 2018. 2019, and the Galaxy S20 was released on February 11 with market entry on March 6, 2020.

Thus, it is likely that the presentation date of the new Galaxy S is for the second month of 2021. In the same way, Samsung is expected to present us three models of smartphones as part of the Galaxy S21 series. Among them, the Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra. Of which some features have been leaked.

In the case of S21, this is known to possibly bring a 6.2-inch screen, a centered camera that approaches the metal edge of the device. Plus a set of vertically aligned cameras.

On the other hand, the S21 Ultra can present a more sophisticated and elegant design, with a larger screen than the S21, approximately 6.9 inches.

The screens of these devices will “include” 2X Dynamic AMOLED technology, a 144 Hz refresh rate, a 108 megapixel main camera and a 40 MP selfie camera.

If the new rumor is true, we would be confirming this information in February of next year. So stay tuned, because 2021 is very close.

.