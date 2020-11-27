Samsung to launch new Galaxy Buds alongside 2021 smartphones

Samsung has been looking for the definitive shape of its own wireless headphones for years and it was precisely in 2020 when it seemed to find the formula for success thanks to some Galaxy Buds Live, with those lines that resemble those of a bean and that they are extremely elegant, small and with really good sound quality. They went on sale in August so they have only been with us for four months.

Thus, nothing seemed to presage that the Koreans were going to launch another model of wireless headphones soon so We took it for granted that the Galaxy S21s that hit stores in January would do so with those 2020 Galaxy Buds Live. But it seems that no, there are plans to update the range with a model that will be presented at that Unpacked event that everyone predicts will be held just fourteen days after the year 2021 was released.

New headphones with the Galaxy S21

Now, however, as SamMobile has announced, Samsung prepares the launch of a new model of wireless headphones that will accompany the new Galaxy S21 and that they are going to significantly change the design of those Buds Live. So much so that it will return to the forms of the Samsung Galaxy Buds and Buds +, only with improvements inside, especially in terms of sound quality, autonomy and noise cancellation.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. Samsung

These headphones They are not bean shaped or compact although they do offer a full fit in the ear, through a system of pads and touch panels that allow us to start or end a call, raise and lower the volume and even invoke the assistant. Although originally they already had a kind of very competent noise cancellation (it was not total as in the Buds Live), now they warn that the “ambient mode” will be much more successful.

It is true that in the previous Galaxy Buds that ambient sound was not very successful and had too much volume, in addition to a very metallic air, so it is assumed that Samsung will have corrected. This “environmental mode” is what allows us to hear the noises that surround us when we wear helmets. Precisely, something that they will improve with these new Galaxy Buds will be that ANC (noise cancellation) that has become one of the most requested features by users in these models in recent years. We will see.

