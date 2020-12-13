Samsung to sell Galaxy S21 Ultra cases with built-in S Pen

- Advertisement -

According to the latest information, Samsung will launch its new Galaxy S21 series in mid-January, which is an important advance over other years. Now the WinFuture website has published the color and memory variants that are planned for Europe. Also, the German publication confirms that there will be stylus support for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be available with built-in 5G modem in major markets. The 4G variant, which will be available at least for the basic version of the Galaxy S21, will be reserved for emerging markets such as Brazil. The memory and color variants of the three editions of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series in Europe will be as follows:

Galaxy S21 128GB in gray, white, pink and purple

Galaxy S21 256 GB in gray, white, pink and purple

Galaxy S21 + 128GB in silver, black and purple

Galaxy S21 + 256 GB in silver, black and purple

Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB Silver and Black

Galaxy S21 Ultra 256GB Silver and Black

Galaxy S21 Ultra 512GB Silver and Black

As for the rumors about the disappearance of the Galaxy Note series with its S Pen stylus, there is evidence that Samsung wants to offer at least the high-end model Galaxy S21 Ultra with an S Pen option. Several dealers already list special versions of the Samsung silicone case and the Samsung Clear View case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which will also come with an S Pen. This means that users will be able to buy at least two dunfas for the S21 Ultra with the included S Pen Stylus. Instead of storing the S Pen on the smartphone itself as with the Galaxy Note, Samsung cases will take care of storing the S Pen. Apparently these cases are not the usual Clear View and Silicone Covers, but special editions to store the S Pen. Regular versions of the two sleeve models without a place to store the S Pen will continue to be available. It’s not entirely clear yet whether the S Pen support on the Galaxy S21 Ultra really confirms the end of the Galaxy Note series, but it seems quite likely.