Samsung TV and Game Mode, because it is important to activate it

Until a few years ago, the world of gaming was not considered a priority by TV manufacturers. Dedicated functions were few or completely absent, plus input lag it could even exceed 100 ms, a very high value and capable of compromising the gaming experience, especially in the most frenetic or competitive titles.

Fortunately, times have changed today, gaming has become an important factor that affects sales in the TV market, especially this year with the arrival of PS5 and Xbox Series X, destined to reach new heights in graphic quality. However, the question of input lag is still open, let’s find out what this phenomenon is and from what is generated, and then analyze Samsung’s approach to its management.

What is input lag?

Transmission of a video signal from the source to the TV takes time, the same is true for the image processing by the TV. These are very small time quantities, a matter of milliseconds, which however cause a delay in the display of the image. When watching a video, the delay has no influence on the viewing quality, but the issue changes dramatically when playing.

Pressing a button on the pad of a console or on the keyboard of a PC corresponds to a reaction in the gaming device, which must generate the next frames on the basis of the commands given, send the video signal to the television and this must finally process the image to view it on the screen, all steps that take time.

This time is called Input Lag, that is the delay created between pressing a command and its actual display on the screen, a fundamental element to be taken into consideration when playing, because it can make the difference between a hit or an unsuccessful shot.

Input lag is influenced by several factors, for example, in the case of online gaming, the delay accumulated by the video chain you add that of your own network, with the result that it can reach very high levels, thus ruining the gaming experience.

The input lag is not always decisive, for example a graphic adventure played alone does not need very low values ​​to be usable, but a different story for a single player action title, where 30 ms are easily manageable.

When using competitive online titles, it is better to aim for televisions that can provide very low levels of input lag, even below 20 ms, thus minimizing the delay. But how to get such low values? First of all, it should be noted that each TV model is subject to a different input lag. It must also be remembered that the TV image processor performs different processing on the input signals, thus increasing the input lag. The only way to minimize it is to make the TV understand that it is viewing a video game, that’s why it is essential to activate the Game Mode, a process that has now become comfortable, at least in models equipped with ALLM, the Automatic Game Mode, which recognizes the input signal and automatically activates the game mode when needed.

Game Mode and Input Lag on Samsung QLED TVs

The latest generations of Samsung’s QLED TVs have a very rich Game Mode of options, leaving the possibility to choose the configuration that best suits your needs. The most particular option is certainly the one that allows manage the black levels finely, a function derived directly from gaming monitors. Thanks to it, it is possible to make enemies in the darkest areas of the screen more visible, without affecting the brightness or color, to obtain a competitive advantage during online play.

In the Game Mode menus there are also options for audio, such as optimization for surround sound, capable of expanding the spatiality of the sound, as well as a section dedicated to motion management, useful for increasing the sensation of fluidity of the images.

The possibilities are many but, as we have seen, video processing increases input lag. Samsung has therefore chosen a different approach than other manufacturers, on the one hand it is possible to disable all the options available in Game Mode to lower the input lag. well below 20 ms, as we saw in the review of the flagship 4K Q95T and in the test of the Q950T. On the other hand, if necessary, all the options can be activated while remaining below 30 ms. This dual approach allows each player to better manage the input lag, lowering it when needed or keeping it slightly higher when you want to take advantage of the options available in game mode.