Samsung TV Plus makes the leap from televisions to Galaxy smartphones, which ones?

Samsung is one of the most important Smart TV manufacturers in the world and, practically, the leading brand that, in addition to selling millions of models every year, has a complete ecosystem of applications and services within them. As is the case with this TV Plus that many of you surely know from watching the menus of your smart TV go by.

That Samsung TV Plus is nothing but access to a series of channels and content that Koreans put in our hands completely free of charge and that very soon they will make the leap to new devices of the company. This is the case of the Galaxy smartphones that, already in the US and South Korea, received the adaptation of this TV Plus some time ago. Now, the news is that there could be many more countries that would receive these streaming entertainment channels in the near future.

Free content for owning a Galaxy

As reported by SamMobile, from Samsung they have decided to launch that TV Plus service in new territories for all Galaxy devices, in this case, from the United Kingdom and Germany, in what appears to be the first step towards a larger landing on our continent. And it is that the Koreans have already advanced that this platform will not remain only within those (now) four countries, but that throughout 2021 we will be able to see it in many others, so we hope that Spain will be part of that expansion strategy .

Samsung TV Plus on Galaxy smartphones. Samsung

It must be said that those 47 streaming channels (which it is not known if they will be more or less when they reach other territories) only will be available for the Galaxy smartphones of the Koreans with a download from the app store itself from Samsung on Android. So those users of other brands, on paper could not use it in any way.

Yes, unfortunately the list of compatible devices, at least initially, will also not cover models three or more years ago, since Samsung has decided to reduce its circle of compatibility to all those that have been launched as of 2019. That is, some Galaxy A and the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20, as well as other variants and models outside of those ranges, such as the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold folding devices that hit stores last year.