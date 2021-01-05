Samsung TVs coming in 2021, from QN900 to Q60A in the sign of Mini LEDs

The world’s leading TV makers are about to unveil the upcoming models later this year. The two companies that most of all will lead the technological development are Samsung and LG, the first ready to show the world the new generation of QLED TVs with Mini LED next January 6, the second instead intent on further refining the quality of its OLED panels. and to launch QNED models. 2021 promises to be full of news, which will not fail to arrive at Sony and Panasonic in the coming days.

Information is still scarce but something is now starting to leak even almost officially. Directly from Samsung portal of the Czech Republic In fact, interesting information has emerged on the new TV range, with the list of many of the upcoming variants, whose name seems to confirm the presence of Mini LEDs in the high-end models.

Many models, from 8K to 4K

In recent months, Samsung has seemed torn about the technology to use for the new 2021 TV range. At first, the QD-OLED panels seemed to have the advantage, but now it is practically certain that they will be the Mini LEDs to equip high-end televisions. Last year the best QLED 8K TVs were equipped with around 500 backlight zones, a large number but too low to eliminate blooming and to offer more precise light management than in the past. Now, with the introduction of the Mini LEDs, Samsung could place inside the panels thousands of small LEDs, with which to optimize local dimming. Thanks to the Mini LEDs we could find ourselves in front of TVs with hundreds of independent backlight zones, a huge advantage over the past. able to increase the light peaks but even more the contrast, essential to approach the world of OLEDs in this respect.

However, Samsung itself, in recent years, has shown that the backlight zone management algorithms are essential for their correct coordination, so it will be interesting to observe the work done by the Korean company in this area.

The use of Mini LEDs also seems to be confirmed by the names leaked directly from Samsung. At the top of the QLED 8K range we should find the QN900, followed by the QN800. Moving on to the high-end 4K we have QN95, QN90 and QN85, from this point onwards change the nomenclature, with models Q80A, Q70A and Q60A. The prefix “QN” of the best variants seems to indicate the brand “QLED Neo“, recorded in recent months by Samsung and associated with the Mini LED technology, at least according to rumors.

Obviously the list of upcoming TVs is only partial for now, the non-QLED models are still missing and the heir of the Q700T 8K is also missing, but it seems clear that Samsung is going to use the Mini LEDs only in the more expensive models. In short, everything seems to lead to Mini LEDs as the leading technology for Samsung TVs of 2021, a choice that could greatly increase the viewing quality, provided that the software component is already ready to manage such a large number of backlight zones.