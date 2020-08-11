Samsung Unpacked, mega leak on everything: Galaxy Z Fold 2, Watch 3, Note 20 and more

There are just a few hours left for one of the most anticipated events by smartphone enthusiasts: the Samsung Unpacked on August 5, 2020. In short, tomorrow is the big day and, among other things, you can follow the live broadcast on the Tey channel of Everyeye starting from 15:45 (there will be Alessio Ferraiuolo and Francesco Fossetti).

Despite this, as usual the leakers have been very busy and have managed to find myriad information on what should be presented during the Unpacked event. More precisely, according to what reported by GSMArena, the usual Evan Blass, leaker better known as Evleaks, has leaked renderings related to the Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze colors of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 folding smartphone. In the end, therefore, the latter should be presented during the conference. As for the price, there are rumors of 2050 euros as regards our market.

The aforementioned leaker then published, through his Twitter profileof renderings related to Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 + tablets. Evan Blass has even released in advance what appears to be the promotional video of these models (you can see it at the bottom of the news). As if that wasn’t enough, Evleaks has also leaked several videos related to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch, where you can see various features that the South Korean company worked on.

In case you are wondering, yes: Evleaks has also released more details on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range. More precisely, the leaker has published a tweet with an image in Italian that illustrates the specifications of the cameras of Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Finally, there is no shortage of videos related to these smartphones and images of the Galaxy Buds Live earphones. In short, we leave you a little below all the leaks that emerged online.

Anyhow, there is still pending information and we just have to log in all tomorrow 5 August 2020 to find out all the official details. Do not miss!