Samsung updates Bixby with a new design very similar to Google Assistant

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Samsung updates Bixby with a new design very similar to Google Assistant

The latest Samsung Bixby update significantly improves the design of the personal assistant, from the setup screens to the assistant’s own launcher. This is very similar to how Google Assistant is presented: in the lower part of the screen and without interrupting the applications that are being used.

Samsung Bixby is the virtual assistant for Galaxy phones, a function that is divided into several sections. Recommendations, routines and the assistant itself, Bixby can adopt multiple faces. And it already has a new one: Samsung has updated the smart software to display Bixby much more naturally. The change is already coming to the compatible Samsung Galaxy: just update Samsung Bixby from the Galaxy Store.

Bixby launches a launcher similar to Google Assistant

Samsung Bixby Updated

With the update, Samsung has completely revamped the look of its virtual assistant. This can be seen in the settings and recommendations screen: now it is cleaner, with a more refined look and in line with the latest versions of One UI. Also the configuration menus have changed, as has the appearance of the ‘Quick Commands’ section.

Aside from the application menus, what grabs the most attention after updating is the appearance of Bixby when the wizard runs. Either by invoking Bixby from your app, with the quick actions or through ‘Hi, Bixby’, this jumps to the phone as a lower popup. It does not interrupt what we are doing on the Samsung Galaxy and offers a much more polished look than the floating top ‘B’ that the previous design had. The jump is noticeable to the eye, it also offers a more comfortable use.

Samsung Bixby Updated

Samsung imitates the style of Google Assistant, although it maintains the own design of One UI. Bixby has a moving line to indicate that it is listening, it also overlays the text it has detected. And it shows the results in full screen allowing you to appreciate the whole conversation. Furthermore, it is possible write orders with the keyboard (left of the mike icon) and access the Samsung Bixby desktop (the house icon, to the right of the mike).

The Samsung Bixby update is now available in the Galaxy Store: go there to update the assistant of your Samsung mobile. In the event that the update is not yet available, you will have to wait for Samsung to finish expanding it.

Via | XDA Developers

