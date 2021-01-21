Samsung updates Good Lock with support for One UI 3 and Android 11

- Advertisement -

Good Lock, the famous application with modules capable of customize a Samsung Galaxy almost to infinity, has just been updated to the 2021 version with a new aesthetic. And the modules are also being updated to support the latest version of the layer and system: One UI 3 and Android 11.

With the arrival of the expected mobile updates such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the owners of these phones encountered a small problem: some Good Lock modules were not working properly with Android 11 and One UI 3. Samsung was preparing the renewal of said Good Lock, an improvement that is already being distributed to users: Good Lock 2021 is available. And the modules are being adapted to work on the aforementioned One UI 3.

Greater compatibility, new animations and improvements

Good Lock 2021 is now available in the Galaxy Store for all its users to update (we recommend you try it if you have a Samsung Galaxy and want to get even more juice). With the update the module launcher renews its icon and aesthetics, it also offers One UI 3 compatibility.

Good Lock update introduces new animations in the modules section. They are perfect to know if the apps have been updated: they offer a colorful animation in the menu, right in the center of their respective card. At the time of publishing this article, Task Changer, Home Up, Keys Cafe, Wonderland, Theme Park and Sound Assistant are the modules that are updated to One UI 3.

Left, Good Lock 2020; right, Good Lock 2021

The modules have included something new after the last update (apart from the support for One UI 3): Wonderland adds effects to the desktops; Keys Cafe allows keyboard sharing and make backup copies through Smart Switch; Theme Park adds improvements in customization and support for tablets; and Sound Assistant fixes various bugs.

You can download Good Lock from the Galaxy Store, just like each of the modules that this launcher includes. The apps are valid for any Samsung Galaxy with One UI.

Via | Android Police