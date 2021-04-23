Samsung updates its browser for Android mobiles with support for folding screens

- Advertisement -

The arrival of folding screens to mobile phones is going to mean a major change in the way we use these devices. Now, that of opening and closing the screen not only has to do with a change in the way of taking advantage of all its possibilities, but the software must also accompany it. And that’s what Samsung has been doing with the latest changes to its Android browser. This is version 14 of the official browser of Korean devices, an app that when you use it, has the same effect as the iPhone or iPad Safari: it makes you forget that Chrome exists, since it has some really interesting functions like better bookmarking, for example. But it was limping from a very important leg for certain users: it was not adapted to the peculiarities of the folding screens of the Galaxy Z Flip or Galaxy Z Fold. “Flex mode”, the name of the change This change was also one of the most anticipated by users of these devices who already had some apps specifically designed for these folding screens. It was the case of YouTube that, by resting the phone on the table and placing it in a position of about 100º, the screen was divided into two: multimedia content at the top and playback controls at the bottom. That, which the Koreans have called flex mode, is what we will have from now on in the Samsung browser, as a way to separate those two elements of the page and thus optimize the space so as not to lose detail. As you can see from the diagram that you have just above, while we use the mobile as if it were a conventional smartphone, we see the video in full screen, wasting a lot of space above and below, which does not happen when folding it. Parallel to this change, Samsung’s browser, in version 14, also includes a tool called Smart Anti-Tracking, which goes to version 3.0 and protects us better from redirect-based trackers, so we get a little bit of browsing Safer. Finally, we will also have the possibility, on those same phones with folding screens, to open two windows in different areas to view separate content: for example, a video while reading a newspaper or a news website. Remember that you have the update available through the official Samsung store, or in the Google Play Store.