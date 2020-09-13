Samsung, what will be the first smartphone with a camera under the display?

In light of the success of ZTE Axon 20 5G, the first smartphone with an under-display camera, many companies are considering producing a device with the same technology. After Xiaomi, which now seems ready to launch its phone with this feature, Samsung would also seem interested in joining the list. But with which smartphone?

Renowned tipster Ice Universe has had its say on Twitter, stating that Samsung’s solution intends arrive on the market as the most advanced available to users. After showing itself as the pioneer brand of notches and punch-holes thanks to all its solutions such as Infinity-O and Infinity-U, now the South Korean company intends to propose the camera under the display as the most elegant and innovative alternative.

User feedback regarding ZTE Axon 20 5G has been shown to be very positive, but Samsung prefers to work calmly and with attention to the technology of the future to perfect it. According to IceUniverse, if the Samsung Galaxy S21 or S30 will not have it supplied, then it will be the Note 30 or even the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The problem will be beating Apple on time, which has already declared that it wants to eliminate the notch or reduce it to a minimum by 2021, perhaps with the iPhone 13.

