Samsung will continue to launch Fan Editions of its flagships

In 2017, Samsung launched its first Fan Edition of a flagship, which was a relaunch of its failed Galaxy Note 7. Although we thought it had been something exceptional, yesterday the company launched the Galaxy S20 FE. Now, it appears that the South Korean tech giant will also release fan editions of other Galaxy smartphones. Samsung plans to abandon the Lite variants and will offer Fan Editions of its flagships going forward. These variants will offer high-end smartphones at relatively affordable prices. At yesterday’s Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung’s Clare Hunte said: As a tribute to our Galaxy fans, we are setting a new standard of making flagship innovations accessible without compromise to as many people as possible. And we’ll continue to release fan editions of our flagship devices for years to come. At the moment, the Galaxy Note 20 is the company’s current flagship, so we can expect an FE edition to arrive in the months leading up to the launch of the next flagship.