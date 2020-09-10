Tech News

Samsung will no longer sell chips to Huawei: US sanctions are too stringent

By Brian Adam
Following the latest measures launched by the Trump administration against Huawei and other Chinese companies, according to what was reported by several South Korean media Samsung and SK Hynix have made it official that starting from September 15th they will no longer sell components to the Shenzhen giant.

The decision was made as sanctions against Huawei since August would also put pressure on other “neighboring” companies, including Samsung and SK Hynix. Even the Taiwanese supplier TSMC will stop manufacturing semiconductors on behalf of Huawei, but only after having delivered the last large orders of the Shenzhen company. According to the research institute DRAMXchange, Huawei’s volume of purchases in this period would have led record profits to chip suppliers.

It is already known that the Chinese giant has officially stopped the production of high-end Kirin processors, which we will see for the last time in the Mate 40 smartphone range. In the meantime, however, work has continued on other products such as the new Hongmeng OS operating system (or Harmony OS), which according to Consumer BG Huawei CEO Yu Chengdong is already close to Android level. In short, Huawei does not intend to give up as easily as they hope in the United States, on the contrary it intends to fight to the last to keep an important slice of the smartphone market and beyond.

To do so, the Chinese company has already decided to invest in Russia and gradually abandon the US, focusing on the European and Asian markets.

