Samsung will not include charger or headphones with the Galaxy S30 according to a report from Korea

In July we heard that Samsung might not include a charger in its flagships in 2021. Now, another report from Korea confirms this claim, suggesting that the Galaxy S30 may arrive without a charger. According to industry sources, Samsung will follow in Apple’s footsteps and will not include a charger out of the box, or headphones. While the Galaxy S20 series included a 25W charger and USB-C headphones from AKG, the Galaxy S30 series may only include a cable and the SIM eject tool. This move would be surprising considering that Samsung has recalled on social networks that its Galaxy smartphones do include chargers. Not that surprising when you consider that Samsung has already forced users to buy a more powerful charger than the one in the box to achieve maximum charging speed.

The Galaxy S30 is rumored to be released in January 2021, long before Samsung’s previous Galaxy S20 family.