Samsung will not yet replace LCD Smart TVs with QLEDs

Samsung is working against the clock to bring new technologies to market that will succeed the QLED . For next year they have already registered new names like QLED Neo, QLED Platinum, QLED + and QLED Z , where at least one of them will use Mini LED panels. When everything seemed to indicate that the current QLED technology was going to even reach the mid-range, the company seems to have changed plans.

Samsung’s initial goal was to completely finish the LCD panel manufacturing to end of 2020 to focus on offering QLED across its entire range of televisions. However, this plan has been postponed for a few more months until March 2021as it will continue to manufacture the panels at the L8 factory at the Asan plant.

Samsung delays the sale of its LCD plants

The reason for this new date is clear: the current situation generated by the COVID-19 and the increase in demand for LCD panels in recent months. Millions and millions of people are spending more time at home than normal, and therefore one of the best ways to liven up the time is to buy a Smart TV.

The Samsung plant will not disappear in March 2021, but will be sold to another company, where it is already in contact with several potential buyers. The purchase is expected to be finalized in February 2021.

Thus, Samsung currently had two plants of LCD panel manufacturing: one in Asan (South Korea) and one in Suzhou (China). Samsung has already signed a contract with CSOT (China Star Optoelectronics Technology) for the sale of the Suzhou plant. This company is dedicated to manufacturing LCD and OLED panels, so it is logical that they were interested in taking over this plant. In early 2020, Samsung also sold some of its equipment from the Asan plant to Efonlong, also from China.

QLED and QD-OLED: the only ones we will see in future Smart TVs

Samsung’s goal for the next 5 years is clear. The QLED technology current will remain for cheaper ranges, including cheap televisions that are currently costing 400 or 500 euros, and which are the best sellers. The star will be the QD-OLED technology, with individual control of the pixels for better lighting and color reproduction.

Samsung is going to invest 11,700 million in technology QD-OLED until 2025, although for the moment it is estimated that in the second half of 2021 they will only be manufacturing 30,000 panels QD-OLED per month, of which you can get about two million 55-inch televisions assuming no panel is defective. The problem is that 200 million televisions are sold annually, so they cannot supply all the demand for televisions with this technology yet.

Samsung’s production capacity will improve every year, and it is possible that next year they will only launch a limited run of a specific model to be able to start 2022 with a much greater production capacity for the mass market. We will probably get out of doubt at CES 2021, where we will see new QLED 8K Smart TV models probably.