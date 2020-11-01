Tech NewsMobile

Samsung will present its Exynos 980 chip on November 12

By Abraham
0
5
6f770c22 B4d2 4c71 8425 A36fc80b46bc.jpeg
6f770c22 B4d2 4c71 8425 A36fc80b46bc.jpeg

Abraham

Samsung has announced that it will introduce a new mobile processor in China this month. According to the invitation, the new processor will be the Exynos 1080. The Exynos 1080 will be announced on November 12 as the successor to the Exynos 980 that launched in September 2019 and made its debut in the Vivo X30 5G at the end of that. year. Based on published specs, it is a 5nm processor with high-performance ARM Cortex-A78 cores, which is a 20% increase in performance compared to the Cortex-A77. The Exynos 1080 also features the new Mali-G78 GPU that offers 25% more performance compared to the Mali-G77 GPU. The processor will have a built-in 5G modem. Shortly after the processor was first introduced in early October, an AntuTu result appeared from an unknown phone codenamed “Orion” and Exynos 1080. The benchmark revealed that the Exynos 1080 has four Cortex-A78 cores. and four from Cortex-A55. The device scored 693,600 points, putting it ahead of devices powered by Snapdragon 865 Plus. The result also revealed that the device has 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, a 120Hz refresh rate, and runs Android 11. There is a high probability that the phone is a Vivo smartphone as there are rumors. about which chipset will make its debut in the Vivo X60 series.

