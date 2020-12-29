Samsung would be working on a cheaper folding

- Advertisement -

For days it has been rumored that Samsung could launch a new folding phone. A smartphone that it would be cheaper than those it has offered so far in the market. As many know, the South Korean company offers foldable phones at a fairly high cost.

However, the surprise here is not the cost, but the features. This new device may come without the ability to connect to 5G networks. A technology that is being highly demanded lately by device manufacturers. In addition to being popular with users, since it allows higher speed to transmit data.

The South Korean giant would bring this new type of phone, in which it is striving, to other types of users. All this, with the intention that they try this new technology and why not, to like to opt for a better model with better capabilities. In the end it could be a good strategy for buyers to end up updating the device.

Galaxy Z Flip Lite with LTE

The new foldable may be called the Galaxy Z Flip Lite, a phone that lacking 5G technology would be limited to LTE.

LTE is a wireless broadband technology superior to the 3G standard, but inferior to 4G. Simply put, futures foldable with this technology would reach a maximum allowed speed of 170 Mbps or 300 Mbps, depending on the antennas included. The Galaxy Z Flip Lite will not reach the 1 Gbps that a fifth generation connection would guarantee.

Samsung’s foldable could include the Snapdragon 855 Plus

Samsung could present us with a Galaxy Z Flip Lite with an old Qualcomm processor, specifically with Snapdragon 855 Plus. In addition to this, it would include screens with UTG, that is, flexible glass. These components would allow you to save costs and be able to justify the price of the equipment.

So far little is known about the specifications of these smartphones. However, we hope that Samsung will materialize this idea and present us with this option at a more affordable price and in the middle of the year.

