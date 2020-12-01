Samsung’s camera is updated with a Moon Mode

Samsung has updated its camera app with a Moon Mode that is now available on phones that use One UI 2.5 and One UI 3.

The Samsung camera application is a very complete application that helps users with brand phones get great images. Although this app has fewer functions than the Google camera , such as Astrophotography Mode , one of the star functions in this application.

With hardly any noise, Samsung has introduced a new function in its camera application , called Moon Mode, basically a Moon Mode. This mode has been seen in the brand’s phones that use One UI 2.5 and One UI 3, the two most recent versions of its interface, which some mobiles in Spain already used.

This is the Moon Mode of the Samsung camera

This new Moon Mode has been in Samsung’s camera application for a while , probably since the arrival of One UI 2.5, although so far the manufacturer has not said anything about this function. This is not as spectacular a feature as Astrophotography Mode in Google’s camera. In fact, it is not a special mode that we have to activate.

The Moon Mode is integrated into the application’s scene optimizer, therefore, it will only be shown when we are pointing at the moon with the phone’s camera. When pointing the camera at the moon, a small warning should be displayed on the screen informing that it detects that it is the moon and that the scene optimizer is in charge of adapting the camera to obtain the best possible photo.

This is not a spectacular feature, although many speculate that Samsung is working on a major upgrade to its camera app. Since it could be a previous step to the introduction of your own Astrophotography Mode in your application. Although at the moment there are no data or indications that point to it.

If you have a Samsung mobile with One UI 2.5 or One UI 3 , then you probably already have this Moon Mode in the camera application. To check it, you will have to try to take a photo of the moon and you will see if this mode appears on the screen or not.