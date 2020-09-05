Samsung’s One UI 2.5 interface also arrives on Samsung Galaxy S10

Finally, the update to One UI 2.5 has officially arrived in Samsung phones. After the latter came pre-installed in the Galaxy Note 20 series smartphones, as announced towards the end of August it will arrive in a long series of devices including all those of the Galaxy S10 series, including S10e and S10 +.

The South Korean giant has started the roll out in Germany of the new custom interface for Android, created specifically for the devices of the Samsung brand. Going into detail, they will be i firmware G973FXXU8DTH7, G970FXXU8DTH7 and G975FXXU8DTH7 with attached security patches of the month of September arriving on Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e and S10 +. In all you will have to download 965MB (and it is recommended to do it via Wi-Fi) to update your smartphones, obviously when One UI 2.5 will also become available in Italy.

However, Samsung has already introduced the new user interface with the G98XBXXU4BTH5 update for Galaxy S20, which showed all the improvements already announced by the company including the Wireless DeX feature that allows mirroring the interface on all TVs that support Miracast; but also the addition of Pro Video mode and some changes to Single Take. To update your Samsung smartphones, simply go to Settings> Software updates> Download and install.

Samsung also recently unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G and a number of other devices such as the Galaxy Tab A7 tablet, the Galaxy Fit 2 smartband and the Galaxy A42 5G smartphone.