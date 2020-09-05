Tech NewsMobileReviewsPhone Reviews

Samsung’s One UI 2.5 interface also arrives on Samsung Galaxy S10

By Brian Adam
0
6
Samsung's One UI 2.5 interface also arrives on Samsung Galaxy S10
Samsung's One Ui 2.5 Interface Also Arrives On Samsung Galaxy

Must Read

Tech News

Will the Xiaomi smartphone with camera under the display arrive this October?

Brian Adam - 0
The race to launch the first smartphone with the camera below the display ZTE won it with its Axon A20 5G, but the competitor...
Read more
iphone

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, new leaks confirm: they will have the LIDAR scanner

Brian Adam - 0
Confirmations continue to appear online regarding the characteristics of the new iPhone 12 series: if yesterday a Fast Company report focused on the availability...
Read more
Apple

How to create folders on your iPhone (or iPad) storage

Brian Adam - 0
One of the first surprises that users who make the leap from Android to iOS take is that when they want to save something...
Read more
Tech News

Asphalt could cause more air pollution than cars in cities

Brian Adam - 0
A new study suggests the streets could release more harmful air pollutants than cars that run through them. It seems a difficult concept...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Samsung's One UI 2.5 interface also arrives on Samsung Galaxy S10

Finally, the update to One UI 2.5 has officially arrived in Samsung phones. After the latter came pre-installed in the Galaxy Note 20 series smartphones, as announced towards the end of August it will arrive in a long series of devices including all those of the Galaxy S10 series, including S10e and S10 +.

The South Korean giant has started the roll out in Germany of the new custom interface for Android, created specifically for the devices of the Samsung brand. Going into detail, they will be i firmware G973FXXU8DTH7, G970FXXU8DTH7 and G975FXXU8DTH7 with attached security patches of the month of September arriving on Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e and S10 +. In all you will have to download 965MB (and it is recommended to do it via Wi-Fi) to update your smartphones, obviously when One UI 2.5 will also become available in Italy.

However, Samsung has already introduced the new user interface with the G98XBXXU4BTH5 update for Galaxy S20, which showed all the improvements already announced by the company including the Wireless DeX feature that allows mirroring the interface on all TVs that support Miracast; but also the addition of Pro Video mode and some changes to Single Take. To update your Samsung smartphones, simply go to Settings> Software updates> Download and install.

Samsung also recently unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G and a number of other devices such as the Galaxy Tab A7 tablet, the Galaxy Fit 2 smartband and the Galaxy A42 5G smartphone.

Related Articles

Tech News

Will the Xiaomi smartphone with camera under the display arrive this October?

Brian Adam - 0
The race to launch the first smartphone with the camera below the display ZTE won it with its Axon A20 5G, but the competitor...
Read more
iphone

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, new leaks confirm: they will have the LIDAR scanner

Brian Adam - 0
Confirmations continue to appear online regarding the characteristics of the new iPhone 12 series: if yesterday a Fast Company report focused on the availability...
Read more
Apple

How to create folders on your iPhone (or iPad) storage

Brian Adam - 0
One of the first surprises that users who make the leap from Android to iOS take is that when they want to save something...
Read more
Tech News

Asphalt could cause more air pollution than cars in cities

Brian Adam - 0
A new study suggests the streets could release more harmful air pollutants than cars that run through them. It seems a difficult concept...
Read more
Tech News

Ultra-wide band and unique network: what are the white, gray and black areas

Brian Adam - 0
In view of the birth of the single network for optical fiber, terms such as "white areas", "gray areas" and "black areas" have become...
Read more
Game Reviews

Inmost Review: An Adventure in the Footsteps of Another World on Switch

Brian Adam - 0
After the debut on Apple Arcade, an adventure with a melancholy flavor and an indie cut arrives on Switch and PC, which marks the...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©