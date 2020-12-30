Samsung’s One UI 3.0 update comes to the Galaxy Note 10

- Advertisement -

Samsung One UI 3.0 update has started to be implemented on Galaxy Note 10 devices via firmware resets. The South Korean giant has surprised its users, with Note 10 products, by shipping this performance package in advance, which was scheduled for January next year.

Samsung placed the Galaxy Note 10 at number 21 on its roadmap. However, it did so before the scheduled date, something positive for its users. In addition to this, it is speculated that this update to Android 11 could be the last for these old generation devices.

So far, the update seems to be arriving by area, since it has started in Germany, followed by Spain and Switzerland. It is expected to be available in other markets early next year.

What does Samsung’s One UI 3.0 update bring?

It includes December 2020 security patches for the Galaxy Note 10. As well as a revamped user interface design, improved dynamic lock screen. In addition, lock screen widgets and media playback, conversations section in the notification tone, chat bubbles, unique permissions, among other functions.

The update package weighs approximately 6.1 GB and includes Android 11 features and One UI 3.0 specifications. from Samsung. Basically, the South Korean company raises a “refinement of several of the functions and the appearance” of One UI 2.5.

The update can also be done manually

Now, if you are in some of the countries where the update is already available and it has not been done automatically, don’t worry, you can do it manually.

To do this you must go to the Settings option, followed by Software update and as the last option Download and install. Indeed, these three simple steps will allow you to carry out the respective update.

After downloading it, tell us what you think.

