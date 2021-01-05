Samsung’s QLED TVs will feature adaptive HDR10 + support

- Advertisement -

Samsung is one of the leading manufacturers in the world of technology. In its catalog we can find all kinds of smart devices, mobiles, tablets, headphones, smartwatch, televisions, appliances, etc. A company that always tries to offer the latest technologies in its equipment to offer the best possible user experience. Well, today it’s the turn of the Samsung QLED Smart TV, since they will have adaptive HDR10 + support.

Through a statement, the South Korean company has reported that HDR10 + Adaptive will be compatible with the new Samsung televisions. A function that undoubtedly comes to improve the viewing experience of the HDR10 + format regardless of the lighting the television receives at all times.

Samsung adds new HDR10 + Adaptive feature to its TVs

HDR10 + is compatible with Filmmaker mode and adapts to bright rooms so that users can enjoy a cinema experience in their living room. The company has confirmed that HDR10 + Adaptative will be released worldwide on Samsung’s upcoming QLED TVs and that it supports the dynamic optimization of each scene. A feature that uses the TV’s light sensor and ensures that images are displayed as true to life as possible without loss of detail and enhancing contrast.

Considering that the Samsung Filmmaker mode was developed in partnership with studios, filmmakers and consumer electronics manufacturers within the framework of the UHD Alliance, Samsung and Amazon Prime Video teamed up to enable this mode and HDR10 + Adaptive for Prime Video customers, so all HDR content on the platform will be automatically viewable in HDR10 +.

In this way, all users of the platform will be able to enjoy the new HDR experience with most of the new Samsung QLED televisions, regardless of light conditions of every moment in the room. In addition, more and more content is available in HDR10 + thanks to the technological partnership between Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Samsung itself. An alliance in which both companies work to include more and more catalogs and new titles with HDR10 + for distribution in OTT services around the world.

In just a few days, we will be able to see the new range of QLED televisions that the South Korean manufacturer has designed for this 2021 and that will have the new HDR10 + Adaptive function during the CES 2021 Fair.