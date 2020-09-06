Samurai Jack Battle Through Time Review: The swordsman is back

It was the year 2017 when US viewers had to say goodbye from Samurai Jack, one of the spearheads – in terms of quality – of the entire production for small screens Cartoon Network. With five seasons and sixty-two episodes behind it, the story conceived by Genndy Tartakovsky has never stopped living in the hearts of his fans, which is why today, three years after that farewell, someone has seen fit to exhume it through Battle Through Time, a video game available in a multi-platform format, downloadable from digital shops at a cost of about thirty euros. Developed by Soleil and published by Adult Swim Games, the title bends the style, situations and characters known to fans of the show to the needs of an action game with a very common playful setting, which does not seem to aim at anything other than a mild one. celebration of the brand. With all that goes with it.

Days of a future past

Anyone who has memory of the original work should know that you cannot talk about Samurai Jack without bringing up the matter too Aku, his grinning demonic nemesis. And in fact Battle Through Time, on a narrative level, does nothing but carry on the bitter rivalry between the two, weaving a scripted plot to lead our hero – as usual – between the folds of space and time.

It must be said that if the videogame story can be said to be unpublished, it is also true that the nine stages of the single player campaign their aim is to re-read and reshuffle some of the events already seen, specifically, during the last TV season. However, we are sure that the admirers of the warrior with the magic sword will rejoice in being tossed from one world to another in the reference universe, between locations with a fantasy-futuristic glance and landscapes of an ancestral past. Places where, moreover, the faithful will be able to recognize without difficulty quite a few familiar faces, from the mustachioed Scottish to the dog-explorer Sir Rotchild, passing through a large group of henchmen, robot monsters, alien races and charismatic end-of-the-scene villains. Among other things, a small gem, the cast of talking characters benefits from the same voices of the cartoon (but not from the dubbing in Italian, as well as the translation of the written texts is completely absent).

Between quotes and references to the mythology of the fearless Samurai, there is no doubt that the fanservice of Battle Through Time has in itself a good potential, which however, pad in hand, fails to take root particularly in the other, very faded playful characteristics of the product. Framing it is quite simple: we are on the side of 3D hack’n’slash with small platform game grafts, an adventure in which Jack, fierce and agile, has to make his way through several waves of enemies until the match with the bad guy on duty, defeating whom you immediately go to the next level.

The pivot of Samurai Jack’s gameplay is obviously the combat system, based on a very classic set of moves that ranges from a couple of melee attacks to the use of tools to hit from a distance, passing through the actions of dodging, parrying and counterattacking. Along the way, ours will also be able to strengthen itself and learn combos from the fairly basic implementation, unlocking and then enhancing them through a traditional skill tree that timidly winks at the avatar growth mechanisms typical of RPGs.

As for weapons, however, the leader will always be able to count on his lethal blade of trust, and in addition on a good dose of spears, hammers, maces as well as bows, knives, ninja stars and pistols, all subject to wear but repairable at the sympathetic Sam-Moo-Rhai, an NPC who also acts as a seller of various items. It should be noted that tools designed for ranged assaults do exorbitant damage, so much so that they knock down all fluttering rivals in one fell swoop, unlike melee tools, which are less effective without any real justification.

By itself far from giving up, Samurai Jack Battle Through Time’s fighting system risks losing depth and appeal after only a handful of fights, as soon as you realize that the level of challenge is blatantly – and a little too much. – calibrated downwards.

In addition, some game design choices, albeit peripheral with respect to the moments in which you have to concretely lead your hands, they seem to facilitate the task further: just think that not only the fallen opponents give loot in profusion, but also the non-player characters scattered along the path give the player a quantity of consumables – healing substances and more – frankly exaggerated. In short, it is difficult for the bogeyman of the game over to come forward enough to add that little extra spice to an all-too-linear and monotonous advancement, which lights up a minimum only in front of the bosses who, on the other hand, will make remember more for being antagonists known to the television audience than for the variety of approaches necessary to face them. The “trick”, if it can be defined as such, is to raise the difficulty bar beyond the thresholds of Normal mode, so as to give a little more sense not only to the peculiarities of the combat system, but also to the management of the skill tree. However, it is good not to expect miracles given a playful proposal that offers both cheeks to a not very experienced target, even quite young (perhaps too much to be curious about the tie-in of an animated series no longer at the peak of its fame).

Step back

The progressive lack of stimuli that push the user to complete the approximately five to six hours of Story Mode with the right mix of amazement and fatigue is one of the weaknesses of a title that suffers from another insidious problem: from start to finish, Battle Through Time gives the impression of playing a product that is at least two generations old. It is a widespread sensation, which permeates both the aforementioned battle phases – visually very lively but not without flaws, especially in the field of collisions – and the sporadic and listless platform sections, little more than the convenience links between the arrival of a horde of opponents and the next.

Not to mention that even in terms of performance, on standard PS4, the production shows the side of some stumbling blocks, losing several frames especially in circumstances in which the action (at 60 fps) tends to get particularly excited. The graphic sector is also of ancient style, fortunately compensated by an artistic direction that is, after all, in line with the style of the cardboard of origin, even with the necessary distinction between a polygonal work in three dimensions and another centered on exquisitely two-dimensional drawings.

The overall yield of Battle Through Time leaves a bad taste in the mouth, more bitter than ever as here and there, in the course of the progression, the game also puts on the plate some genuinely fascinating ideas. For example, the moments of transit between one meeting and the next are often subjected to a change of perspective which, from the third dimension to free exploration, passes to a beautiful “scenographic” horizontal scrolling, that is, aimed at showing the settings in a long shot. and very long. Also the direction of some cut scenes reserves some small touches of class, including a use of split screen such as that sported by the serial Samurai Jack. Precious drops of creativity poured, however, in the midst of an arid experience on several fronts.