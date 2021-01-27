Sanofi will support Pfizer / BioNTech in the production of the vaccine for COVID-19 using its facilities

- Advertisement -

Sanofi, working with GSK to develop its own COVID-19 vaccine, has announced that it will “provide BioNTech access to its vaccine production infrastructure” to assist in the manufacture of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the statement, starting this summer Sanofi will be in charge of the last stage of production for, according to the laboratory, carry out 125 million vaccines for the European Union.

The initial doses will be made in the plant that the French Sanofi has in Frankfurt. As Paul Hudson, CEO of Sanofi explained, “this production site being located near the BioNTech headquarters, it will make things easier. ”The statement did not specify that there is an economic agreement or the amount thereof, although the French government had already pressured Sanofi to make its facilities available to its rivals.

Sanofi will not stop developing its vaccines

According to Hudson, “We are keenly aware that the sooner vaccine doses are available, the more lives can be saved. Today’s announcement is a critical step toward our industry’s collective goal of making every effort to stop this pandemic.” He assures that “we have made the decision to support BioNTech and Pfizer in the manufacture of their vaccine for COVID-19 to help meet global needs, since we have the technology and facilities to do so. “

However, this movement does not mean that Sanofi will stop producing its own vaccine together with GSK. The first phases of the study of this vaccine showed a low immune response in older adults, “probably due to an insufficient concentration of antigens.”

In any case, the company intends to start phase 2 in February 2021 with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), which “will evaluate the candidate vaccine with an improved antigen formulation to achieve a high-level immune response in all age groups.” If the data is positive, the global phase 3 study will begin in the second quarter of 2021. If all goes well, expect to have doses available in the last quarter of the year.

Along with this vaccine, Sanofi is developing a second alternative based on messenger RNA together with Translate Bio. The French company expects to start the study of phase 1/2 in the first quarter of 2021.