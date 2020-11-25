Santai on Zoom and looking forward to receiving letters in Irish from children all over the country

Between letters to be sent to the North Hub and a spell with Santa on Zoom, Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta and Glór na nGael want to ensure that Santa ‘s work continues this year

Irish language and Gaeltacht organizations want to ensure that Santa ‘s work continues this year and that Irish children across the country have the opportunity to send a letter to him, or if they wish, to meet the big man himself on Zoom.

An Cheathrú Rua Elephant Unit is accepting letters from children again this year as they are being sent to Santai in the North Hub as usual.

Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta, which helps the elephants send Irish language letters to Santai every year, says the coronavirus will not interfere with the delivery of the letters.

Children are asked to post their letters to Santai to the address; Letter to Santai, c / o Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta, An Cheathrú Rua, Co Galway, H91 YOR2.

The elves advised parents to make sure that each child’s name and home address are included with each letter so that Santa has a chance to get back to them.

Parents are also asked to post the letters before 10 December to ensure that the older man has enough time to send word back to the children before Christmas.

Meanwhile, Glór na nGael is helping Santa to organize virtual visits for children who want to get to know him in Irish.

Like many people, Santai is using this time – of – the – art technology to ensure that he has the opportunity to visit Zoom with Irish – speaking children.

You can book an appointment with Santai, ‘in your preferred dialect’, on site Údar.ie. This is a ten minute appointment and Santa will have the opportunity to visit children, at home or at school, Monday to Friday, 3: 30-6: 30pm and Saturday from 11.00am-6pm from 10-20 December.

Santa’s bag contains Irish gifts this year, including a range of board games, a teddy bear and a pack of books. A virtual appointment with Santa will cost between € 10- € 30 depending on the gift chosen.

Tuairisc.ie understands that Santai is “very much looking forward” to Christmas Eve this year and that he will be “very pleased” with the conversations on Zoom and for responding to the letters in Irish.