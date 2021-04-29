Santander can overcome skepticism

Santander can overcome skepticism
South American resistance should ease concerns about credit quality

Investors do not give Santander enough credit. It started down 1% after the results, despite the fact that first quarter EBIT rose almost two-thirds, to 3.1 billion. Vaccination helped the US to eclipse Brazil as the largest contributor. But even in the crucial Portuguese-speaking country, bad debt expenses remained almost stable.

South American resistance should ease concerns about credit quality. If the bank can keep NPLs at 1.08%, which means maybe 10 billion in annual provisions, it can get 8.6 billion in net income a year, according to our calculations, based on analyst estimates and a rate 36% tax. That would equate to an impressive 13% return on tangible equity, which means that stocks now trading at 80% of tangible book value should do so at a premium, assuming a 10% cost of equity. It would be a fitting reply to the skeptics.

