Santander’s global blessing may be a virus curse

Ana Botín’s geographic strength could turn into weakness. Santander has posted a strong rebound in earnings in the third quarter, helped by strong growth in Latin America, which is the focus of its bank’s global turnaround. However, you may end up getting a sting from Covid-19.

Botín reiterated on Tuesday how Santander’s diversification in Europe and America sustains “high quality results.” The third quarter added some evidence: Net profit rose to 1.8 billion euros after huge losses in the previous three months due to 12.6 billion in endowments for the pandemic.

Excluding the latter, underlying net income continues to fall two-fifths, to € 3.7 billion, in the first nine months of the year. But lower-than-feared loan losses give Botín the confidence to project an underlying net profit of € 5 billion for the full year and propose a cash dividend of 10 cents per share in 2021, payable once it is settled. lift regulatory restrictions.

Their emboldening is underlined by the boom in loan volumes in Latin America. Loans in the region, which represent 41% of the group’s net profit, grew 17% year-on-year, including double-digit increases in all markets. Low interest rates caused mortgages in Brazil, Botín’s single largest contributor of income, to more than double during the quarter. The consequent increase in credit income allowed Santander to reduce the drop in its underlying profit in the region to one tenth compared to 2019, compared to a drop of 44% in Europe.

Still, optimism can turn into presumption. The International Monetary Fund projects that Brazil’s economy will contract almost 6% this year. And Santander obtained more than half of the net benefits in five countries (Brazil, the United States, Spain, Chile and Argentina) in which Covid-19 infections have jumped above 20,000 per million inhabitants, according to the World Health Organization. New lockdowns could cause some of those loans to go bad.

Botín’s forecast of a return on underlying tangible equity of 7.5% this year implies that the shares should trade at around 70% of tangible value, assuming a 10% cost of equity. The fact that they are trading at less than half of tangible value, even after a 4% rise in the share price, suggests that shareholders should remain cautious.

To close that gap, Botín will have to show that Santander’s loan boom in Latin America has been done with due care.

