Saturn’s moon also discovered an important chemical compound of life

Houston, Texas: U.S. astronomers have discovered an organic molecule on Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, which is important for life, but they have made it clear that it is a symbol of life on Titan. Don’t rush into giving.

Called “cyclopropanylidine”, the compound has the formula C3H2, which is similar to the molecules that make up DNA and RNA, the “nucleotide bases.”

Experts from the US space agency NASA made the discovery with the help of a giant radio telescope installed in Chile, according to the online research journal The Astrophysical Journal. Latest issues I have published.

Cyclopropanylidine has already been discovered in vast clouds of gas and dust between stars. However, this is the first time it has been observed on Saturn’s moon.

This molecule is also important because it is the primary and raw form of the nucleotides that form the basis of life, DNA / RNA.

The molecule is also very active in chemical reactions and has the potential to form new molecules together with other molecules that come close to it. For this reason, it is thought that the same molecule may have changed under certain conditions to form nucleotide bases.

Despite all these features, experts warn that the discovery of cyclopropanylidine on Titan should not be considered as evidence or sign of the presence of life there as it is an early discovery.