Saudi Arabia ; Eight accused in journalist Jamal Khashkiji murder case sentenced to life imprisonment

By Brian Adam
Journalist critic of the royal family was brutally murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, photo: file
Saudi Arabia ; Eight Accused In Journalist Jamal Khashkiji Murder

Riyadh: A Saudi court has sentenced five of the eight accused in the Jamal Khashkiji murder case to 20 years in prison and three to seven to 10 years in prison.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the murder case of the missing journalist Jamal Khashkji at the Saudi embassy in Istanbul was heard in a local court. More than 20 people were detained in the Jamal Khashoggi murder case. Later, 8 accused were tried.

Full details of the verdict have not been released and the names of the accused have not been revealed. The court ruled that the sentence was final and could not be challenged, but that under Saudi law, the victim’s family had the right to pardon the accused.

Also read: Jamal Khashoggi’s children pardon father’s killers

Salah Khashoggi, the son of a slain journalist, said on a social networking site during Ramadan this year that it was a holy month of forgiveness, so we forgive our father’s killers for the sake of Allah.

It should be noted that the most outspoken critic of the Saudi Crown Prince, the exiled journalist Jamal Khashoggi, visited the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey on October 2, 2018 and did not return. It was feared that he was killed inside the consulate. Which was later confirmed.

