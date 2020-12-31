Save any Twitch video to your computer with Twitch Leecher

- Advertisement -

Social networks have been with us for more than a decade and in all this time a new generation has grown up and new needs arise. Although we continue to use images, videos, music and text on the different platforms on a daily basis, others such as Twitch also appear with live transmissions. In that sense, we want to present you the way to download any video from Twitch on your PC.

To achieve this, we will take advantage of a tool for Windows called Twitch Leecher that, under a very simple process, will allow you to obtain the material.

So you can download a video from Twitch from Windows

In principle, Twitch was a platform where we could watch video games and it still is, however, the content was diversified. At this time, we can find in addition to video games, all kinds of live broadcasts; people listening to music, reacting to videos and even doing stand up comedy shows. In that sense, it is very common to have the need to download a video from Twitch and in that Twitch Leecher will help us.

This software is an open source project that works really well in downloading videos from Twitch. It has a super friendly interface where we can find the transmission we are looking for in several ways, all easy.

Twitch Leecher offers several ways to locate and download the Twitch video we want. When you run it, you will see the “Search” button at the top, when you click it, the search bar will be displayed. Here you will only have to paste the link of the video, the ID or even the name of the user who transmits. In this way, you can quickly find what you are looking for, having any of these data.

Then, it will all be a matter of choosing the video and selecting the quality in which you want to obtain it and the destination directory. The download will begin immediately and upon completion, you will have the Twitch video you want in MP4 format. Twitch Leecher is a perfect application for any frequent user of the platform, who wants to keep an interesting video. If this is your case, do not hesitate to take a look, downloading it from this link.

