Save space! This is how automatic downloads are disabled in WhatsApp

By Abraham
Save Whatsapp Space
Abraham

Do you always get the message of “insufficient space” on your smartphone? We tell you how to disable automatic downloads on WhatsApp.

All you will have to do to stop saving all the files you receive on WhatsApp is to disable the automatic download . In this way, you can choose if you want to stop automatically downloading the photos, audio, videos or documents that are sent to you. The only thing that cannot be deactivated, are the voice notes. The best thing is that you can back up all your documents in Claro drive and access them at any time.

How to do it on Android?

Go to Settings and go to Data and Storage, there you can decide how you prefer to download your files. In each one you can choose what type of files you want, or not, to download.

How to do it on iOS?

Go to Settings > Choose Storage Data> Choose the option ‘Never’ in each of the options you choose.

Now, the irrelevant data will be removed from WhatsApp storage, and you’ll get the storage space back.

Through this simple option that WhatsApp has offered for a long time, you can take better care of your storage capacity. Thus, you will choose which content is worth saving, and which is not

