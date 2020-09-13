Say goodbye to not finding what you are looking for on WhatsApp for Android, do you know why?

One of the weak points of WhatsApp has always been its search engine. When you sent a photo or video, it was impossible on many occasions to see it again Unless the miraculous event occurred that we remember the exact date we shipped it. If not, it is better to search for it again to share it anywhere.

Now, for some months now WhatsApp users on iPhone have an advanced search that allows them to narrow down what they want to find. For example, if we remember that the message had a photo and the word “cat”, you just have to mix both criteria and we will find an answer almost immediately. Now, it is not known why, that advanced search has not yet reached Android.

Already available for some testers

So things, users who are testing the beta version of WhatsApp have found that some of them already have access to that improved search of the messaging app, in such a way that they can select criteria by type of files, in addition to adding small text strings. As you can see in the screenshots that you have just below.

Advanced search on iPhone (i) and the same option in the Android beta (d).

In them, you can see how these improved search criteria appear on iPhone (on the left), and the form that they have preferred to adopt in the case of Android (right). While in the Apple OS the list of alternatives is shown as a list, in the newly released betas 2.20.197.7 and 2.20.197.10 of the Google operating system, a tag system is chosen that are activated when we touch them.

It must be said that this function, according to some testimonies, causes some problems for users who use them, with crashes that suddenly close the app, so we can understand it as a warning that this function still has a lot of work ahead of it before it reaches a stable release from the Play Store.

These advanced searches allow you to find specific content that you have stored in the chats and that can correspond to up to six different categories: on the one hand, photos, on the other, videos, and also GIFs, files and documents of all kinds (Word, PDF , Excel, images in their original formats, etc.), links to websites and all the audio notes that we have sent or received over the years. Knowing how we know our classics (from WhatsApp) We are very afraid that we still have a few months before they arrive in the Android app.