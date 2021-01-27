Tech News

Scalpers made $ 5.88 million selling Ryzen 5000s on Ebay

By Brian Adam
0
0
Scalpers made $ 5.88 million selling Ryzen 5000s on Ebay
Scalpers Made $ 5.88 Million Selling Ryzen 5000s On Ebay

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Scalpers made $ 5.88 million selling Ryzen 5000s on Ebay

The phenomenon of scalping is now on everyone’s lips as it has had a disastrous impact on the availability of next generation consoles but also of NVIDIA GPUs.

DEV.TO data engineer Michael Driscoll, who previously published a report on earnings from PS5 and GPU sales, in a new analysis focused onimpact scalping had on the AMD Ryzen 5000 range of processors, which of course were sold on sites like Ebay at higher prices.

Overall, scalpers sold 8,720 Zen 3 processors on eBay alone, for a profit of $ 5,880,472: the scalping process generated profits of $ 946,000 for retailers and $ 625,000 for eBay and PayPal, due to fees.

L’AMD Ryzen 5 5600X was the most sought after GPU, thanks to the lowest price and the best price / performance ratio. In the data released by Driscoll we read that 3,204 units of the Ryzen 5600X SKU were sold, equal to 36.7% of the total number.

There Ryzen 9 5900X instead accounted for 1,962 units sold, and generated profits of $ 459,256 in profit, equal to 48% of the total.

It has also recently been highlighted how scalpers have shifted to StockX, a popular new platform for selling watches, sneakers and streetwear.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Facebook explains how its algorithms predict what you want to see

Brian Adam - 0
Facebook has an algorithm that takes into account thousands of variables when ordering the content that it shows to users and takes into account...
Read more
Tech News

Realme 7 5G Review: good screen and excellent autonomy

Brian Adam - 0
Realme offers a smartphone with good technical specifications at a competitive price, complete with a 120 Hz screen. The Realme 7 smartphone range offers...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

The next Xiaomi Mi Band 6 could include GPS, SpO2 and compatibility with Alexa

Brian Adam - 0
In the world of inexpensive fitness smart wristbands, the series Xiaomi Mi Band It is the best-selling option of all. According to...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©